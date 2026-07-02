When Is a Priest Not a Priest?

The real answer to the title question, of course, is never. Once ordained, a priest is marked by the sacrament of Holy Orders forever. He embarks on a life of service to God's people, taking him on a path known only to God.







A priest in the missions faces many tasks along that path that his brothers in the Western world may never encounter, however. I learned this lesson anew when I met Father Aaron Kapunula at the parish of St. Mary of the Assumption in Chipata, Zambia. Fr. Aaron and his co-pastor Father Moses formed a partnership beyond the symbolism of their biblical names to lead their people to a greater love of God. In doing so, they needed to step outside what we consider the "normal" realm of priestly duties.







First, a church needed to be built, so Father Aaron became an architect and a contractor. He designed and oversaw the construction of a simple, yet beautiful structure with ample space for worship and faith formation.







While this was in process, Father Moses became a farmer, clearing the church-owned land to plant crops to sustain himself and other priests that would come after him -- there is no local grocery store to run to when the eggs or bread run out! The priests also raise chickens, rabbits, maize (corn), and avocados, among other things, to keep themselves fed.







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At his ordination in 2007, Father Aaron knew that a life of hard work and constant service was his future. He likes to quote Mother Teresa, who said, "God did not call me to be successful, but faithful." He lives that motto daily, leading his people by example. The parish lacked the funding -- about $1,000 US -- to purchase an outdoor statue of the Blessed Mother, the namesake of their parish. They built the grotto to house it, trusting that someday their prayers would be answered.







And they were, in the form of a generous donor to our office.







Father Aaron and all the priests of the Chipata are forever grateful for the Mass stipends provided by our donors. Through Mass offerings for loved ones, made by individual donors and Boston parishes that have excess offerings, priests in the missions who receive no salary get the support they need to serve the poor. Masses are celebrated for the living, the deceased, life events, and special intentions.







For more information on having a Mass celebrated in the missions, go to our website: www.propfaithboston.org and click on the Society of St. Peter Apostle page, then Mass Offerings for Mission Priests.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.