Communion Rite -- Conclusion

Once you have received either the Body of Christ or the Blood of Christ, or optimally both, you should return to your place in the assembly, usually the pew or your seat.



There is a personal option to kneel or sit at your place. That decision is left to the recipient. And, of course, this choice can be affected by your own physical or health conditions.



This is a time for thanksgiving for having received Holy Communion. But also, for having been made one with Christ and the other members of his Body, the Church. Firstly, those who are assembled with you at this Mass and then with those members of the Church we cannot see, those in other parishes, other dioceses, other nations, and those we cannot see who are at the eternal Eucharist celebrated in the kingdom -- the saints.



Music, preferably sung by all in the assembly, should accompany the Communion Procession from its start to its finish. Depending on the length of the procession, one or more musical pieces may be needed to accompany the procession. These should be pieces that are well known to the assembly so that those in the procession can sing them from memory and will not need a worship aid or hymnal, which would interfere with their receiving Holy Communion devoutly and properly.



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Once the principal celebrant has returned to his chair, there is time for common thanksgiving. This may be a musical piece sung by the whole assembly or a choral selection where only the choir and instruments are involved, and we participate by attentive listening.



Silence for a brief period may also mark this period. Silence at certain points in the Mass is encouraged but sometimes forgotten. Many members of the Sunday parish Mass assembly genuinely appreciate a chance to be quiet and to be in the presence of the Lord.



There is also the option of doing both! That is to have a common musical thanksgiving, either with the assembly or choral, and a period of silence.



Often, folks are legitimately concerned about time. And this may all seem like really extending the Mass. Most of the time, the expected and optional music at Mass together would add about 12-15 minutes to a Sunday parish Mass. If the homily is kept to seven to 10 minutes, with five to seven being even better, the rest of the Mass would probably take about 25 more minutes, so you are at Sunday Mass for 40 to 50 minutes. Some might think this rushed, and others think it prolonged. It is, however, less than one hour out of the 168 we have each week.



The Communion Rite, but not the Mass, ends with the Prayer after Communion. Each prayer in the Roman Missal, whether newly composed or adapted from prayers in previous, maybe even ancient, Missals, is written with its place in the Mass in mind.



The Prayer after Communion will usually have some reference to the Communion we have just received; the desired effects are our union with Christ and our communion with each other. There is often a reference to the goal of the Eucharist, that is, the redemption won by Christ's Paschal Mystery, and the salvation promised to the redeemed who live and die in the Lord's grace. There is also a thanksgiving to God for those gifts received and promised.



If you have a worship aid with these prayers and there is a period of silence before the priest prays them, they are a most helpful source for personal prayer during the strongly suggested period of silence following the reception of Holy Communion.



As we conclude the pilgrimage through the Communion Rite, here are a few reminders or a recap of the previous columns for this part of the Mass. This is for parishes and parishioners, priests and people, individuals and the assembly.



The Communion Procession, which is accompanied by music, begins immediately after the principal receives Holy Communion and continues until he returns to the celebrant's chair.



No announcements are made during the Communion Rite.



Communion under both kinds is the preferred manner for distribution.



Standing for the reception of Holy Communion is the norm for the United States of America.



Hosts and wine consecrated at the Mass is the norm for every Mass.



Accommodations ought to be made before Mass begins for those with celiac or alcohol intolerance conditions.



Only those who receive Holy Communion are in the Communion Procession.



Blessings are given to all at the dismissal; no one receives a blessing elsewhere during the regular Sunday parish Mass.



"Amen" is the expected response from each recipient to the minister's "the Body of Christ" or "the Blood of Christ."



The Mass and especially the Communion Rite is "We," not "I."