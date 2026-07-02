Archbishop Henning requests special collection for Venezuela relief

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Pope Leo XIV calls for solidarity, prayers after deadly Venezuela quakes





Noting the immense suffering and loss of life occurring in Venezuela following devastating earthquakes, Archbishop Richard G. Henning has asked parishes to consider taking up a special collection to aid relief efforts.



The Catholic Church, through Catholic Relief Services (CRS), is working through Caritas Venezuela and the local Church "to quickly deliver emergency shelter, food, safe water, medical care and other critical relief to those affected." CRS reports that "Buildings collapsed, homes and essential infrastructure were damaged, and thousands of people have been left without safe shelter. Even as the full extent of the damage is still emerging, Catholic parishes have opened their doors to shelter displaced families and provide emergency assistance."



With the death toll approaching 1,000 and likely to surpass that, more than 3,000 having been injured, and thousands more missing, the Church has mobilized and is bringing immediate relief to the people impacted.



The archbishop said, "The Archdiocese of Boston has an extraordinary track record of helping our brothers and sisters in need both here in the United States and around the globe. Parishioners have helped the Church respond in the past to hurricanes, floods, tsunamis, and earthquakes. At this difficult moment, we especially hold close our Venezuelan brothers and sisters here in Boston who may be anxiously awaiting news of family and friends back home."



Parishes are encouraged to hold the special collection during one of the upcoming weekends through July 17/18.



"The size and scope of the crisis is enormous, and the need will only grow in the hours, days and weeks ahead," said the archbishop.



For this special collection, parishioners are asked to address their checks to their parish, with "Venezuela Relief" in the memo. Each parish will send the funds collected to the archdiocese to be forwarded to Catholic Relief Services.



Archbishop Henning said, "through the intercession of Our Lady of Coromoto, Patroness of Venezuela, may God grant strength, comfort, healing, peace and hope to all during this difficult time."