Eucharistic Pilgrimage marks U.S. history at Lexington Green

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LEXINGTON -- After playing and winning two softball games at a tournament in Tewksbury, Sophia Flores and her family rushed home to St. Brigid Parish in Lexington to participate in the final day of the One Nation Under God National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in the Archdiocese of Boston.



Sophia, with her parents, brothers (also an altar boy), and sisters, attended Mass celebrated by Archbishop Richard G. Henning at St. Brigid on June 28, followed by adoration on the Lexington Battle Green, where the "shot heard 'round the world" kicked off the Revolutionary War in 1775. The 16-year-old said she couldn't miss a "super important Mass," nor an opportunity to glorify God.



"God is the reason why I was able to wake up today," she said. "He blessed me with the ability to play the sport that I love, to be here, and I'm so thankful for him."



Adoration, she said, was the least she could do. Her team won both games that day, and she offered her victories to the Lord. She said that whether she wins or loses, it's his will.



"All the glory was God's," she said.



St. Brigid's was standing room only for Mass, which, along with adoration on the Battle Green, capped off a weekend of Masses, processions, adoration, and confessions celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. by bringing Jesus to Boston's most historic sites.



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Before Mass began, Archbishop Henning asked those who participated in the 2.5-mile Eucharistic procession through Boston the previous day to stand up. He said the June 27 procession, which saw almost 3,000 people throng the streets, and the Votive Mass of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross that same day, were "extraordinary events."



"Tonight is special too, because it was there on that Battle Green that the story of the United States began 251 years ago," he said.



He told the assembly to pray for the nation and for the forgiveness of sins committed throughout its history. So many people attended Mass that many watched a livestream in the parish basement, kneeling on the tile floor before the projection of what was happening overhead.



In his homily, Archbishop Henning spoke of the "newness of life," the kind St. Paul received upon his conversion on the road to Damascus. Despite being a sinner and a persecutor of Christians, God called him to a new life.



"So what does this newness of life look like?" the archbishop asked. "It is a decision to offer true worship. If the original sin is the rejection of God and the illusion that we might control our own fate, then true worship is the recognition of the one and only true God."



It may seem shocking, he admitted, but God needs them -- the archbishop and the assembly he preached to -- to do his work.



"Across the events of this weekend, we have opened our eyes and hearts to the miracle of the Eucharist," he said. "This most precious gift of the Lord is the source and summit of Christian life."



After Mass, Archbishop Henning said he is praying that the pilgrimage's presence in Boston will "bear fruit," particularly vocations to the priesthood and religious life. He led the assembly in praying for Mary's intercession that they may become more faithful citizens, and to bring peace to the U.S. and to all nations.



The Blessed Sacrament was carried by Archbishop Henning and led outside, accompanied by priests, religious, Knights of Columbus, Knights and Dames of Malta, and hundreds of faithful of all ages and backgrounds. The lengthy procession stretched down Lexington's Massachusetts Avenue, before reaching the Battle Green. An altar was already in place for the Blessed Sacrament, beneath a towering flagpole and beside the Revolutionary Monument, commemorating the first casualties of the Revolutionary War.



On the monument were etched the words, "The blood of these martyrs in the cause of God and their country was the cement of the union of these states.



Archbishop Henning blessed the monument with the Eucharist, then placed the monstrance on the altar. Everyone gathered closer, kneeled, and sang hymns.



Archbishop Henning said that God's sacrifice never ends, despite the events of the Passion taking place long ago.



"We have prayed for our communities and for our nation," he said. "Now as we come to the end of our part in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, know that the Eucharist, the mystery of the Lord's sacrifice, it does not end."



After his remarks, all were silent. First softly, then building up to a crescendo, the singing of "Tantum Ergo Sacramentum" could be heard across the Battle Green. The archbishop blessed everyone with the Eucharist and the assembly sang the Divine Praises.



When adoration was over, the Blessed Sacrament was removed from the monstrance, kept under a priest's cope and shielded from the elements by an "ombrellino" (umbrella-like canopy) as it was returned to the van in which the nine perpetual pilgrims have been transporting the Eucharist across the Eastern U.S. since May 24. On June 29, they headed to the Diocese of Fall River for the next leg of the pilgrimage, which would conclude in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for the exact 250th anniversary of the U.S., from July 2-5.



"It's been a wonderful time here in Boston," perpetual pilgrim Eddie Gutierrez told The Pilot. "Even yesterday, the procession we had, it was amazing to see so many people would turn out like that for our Lord."



For Gutierrez, a 26-year-old originally from Phoenix, Arizona, the pilgrimage has been an adventure. He said that's exactly what a life lived for God should be.



"I've seen the work the Lord has done in my heart and the wonders he's done in my life," he said, "and I just can't help but want to share that with everybody, and if this is a small chance to get to share the Lord's love with everyone, then I jumped at the opportunity to take it."



Seeing the people of Boston live out their faith has been a "joy" for him to see. Adoring the Blessed Sacrament on the Battle Green, he reflected on the significance of the site.



"Countries go, and they age, and they live, and they die, but our Lord is everlasting, and he knew that we'd be here today," he said. "He knows what's going to happen, and he knew that we'd be here at this very site at this very moment, and he chose to be here with us."