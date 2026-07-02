Archbishop reflects on Eucharistic Pilgrimage, consecrates U.S. at cathedral Mass

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BOSTON -- Archbishop Richard G. Henning celebrated a Votive Mass of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross on June 27, reaffirming the U.S. bishops' consecration of the country to the Sacred Heart on June 11.



The Mass at the cathedral was part of a weekend of celebrations for the Boston leg of the One Nation Under God National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, itself a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S.



In a press conference before Mass, Archbishop Henning said that U.S. Catholics are called to "intercede" for a divided nation.



"Our first citizenship is in Heaven," he said, but Catholics are still called to love their country.



"There is something beautiful about the founding vision of this country that is worth celebrating, even if you don't always live up to it," he said.



That is part of the reason why the U.S. bishops wished to consecrate the country to the Sacred Heart. The archbishop said the Sacred Heart of Jesus is a "font of mercy" for the sins of the U.S. throughout its history.



"It's not just celebratory," he said. "It's a recognition that we know we can fail. We need to embrace, need that wisdom and compassion going forward."



He said the consecration renews the Church's commitment to the founding vision of the U.S., "the fundamental dignity of every person equal before God, the profound right to life and to liberty."



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During the press conference, the archbishop also reflected on the 2.5-mile Eucharistic procession from Boston Common to Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown.



"It was really wonderful and exciting, and the turnout of people was remarkable," he said.



The pilgrimage was a way of showing that "our faith doesn't stop at the church door."



"That's what we did today," he said. "We went out, went to the streets, and gave that witness."



Many of the archdiocese's diverse ethnic communities participated in the procession. Archbishop Henning said the diversity of the archdiocese is like the miracle of Pentecost, when the Gospel was made known in every tongue. He compared that story to that of the Tower of Babel, when mankind was first divided by language.



"I think we saw the healing of Babel at work in the streets of Boston today," he said. "People of many different languages, the whole world was in that procession, but united by a sense of faith. We're brothers and sisters, but we could still be who we are, we don't have to erase that."



Jason Shanks, president of the National Eucharistic Congress, said the Freedom Trail procession was the longest and largest of this year's National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, and one of the greatest he has seen since the National Eucharistic Pilgrimages began in 2024.



"It was a really beautiful moment," he said, "not only for the local Church, but for the national Church, because of that diverse community that I think really reflected One Nation Under God very well today."



Three of the nine perpetual pilgrims who have been bringing the Eucharist to dioceses throughout the Eastern U.S. were there to greet the archbishop and speak to the media. Perpetual pilgrim Zachary Dotson of Indiana told the archbishop he was struck by "the great joy of your flock here in Boston."



"I don't think a single soul who participated today would trade places with anyone else in the world," he said.



"It was really wonderful to see the vibrant community here," said perpetual pilgrim Raymond Martinez II, a seminarian in the Diocese of San Angelo, Texas, "so many different nationalities, so many different communities coming together, and it showed the universality of the Church for me."



The Mass began with a grand procession of priests, religious, Knights of Columbus, Knights of Peter Claver, and Knights and Dames of Malta. Bishop Thomas Deenihan of the Diocese of Meath, Ireland, was also present at the Mass.



In his homily, Archbishop Henning said that while God is all-powerful and all-knowing, his "tenderness" can be found in the Sacred Heart of his son.



"Not according to his sins does he treat us, but instead invites us to come to him, to come to the wounded bleeding heart of God, and know mercy," he said.



The assembly prayed for the Eucharistic pilgrimage, and that it would inspire a renewal of faith in the U.S. for its 250th anniversary.



"The pilgrimage, which we are experiencing this weekend here in the archdiocese, is part of that effort to call people back to God, to a renewal of faith, to a renewal of community love," Archbishop Henning said.



He explained that the U.S. bishops have asked all Catholics to help consecrate the country to the Sacred Heart. All of the bishops, including himself, made the consecration together in Orlando, Florida, on June 11, the eve of the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Archbishop Henning said the consecration would also be a repentance for the nation's historical sins, including slavery, hatred, and exploitation. He led the assembly in praying the Prayer of Consecration.



"We celebrate the abundant gifts you have given this nation, founded on the self-evident truths that our creator has endowed all people with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," they prayed. "We make reparation for the offenses against you and against human dignity that have taken place in this nation."



They prayed that their hearts would be united with Jesus's, to heal divisions within families and "the wounds of our land."



"O desire of nations and the center of history, we ask you to bless these United States of America," he prayed. "Who live and reign with God the Father in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, forever and ever."