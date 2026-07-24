Ahead of beatification, Bishop Barron reflects on Fulton Sheen's legacy

WASHINGTON -- As the Church prepares to beatify Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Sept. 24 in St. Louis, Bishop Robert Barron said the beloved archbishop's legacy extends far beyond his groundbreaking media ministry.



In a July 17 interview on "EWTN News In Depth," Bishop Barron said Archbishop Sheen's enduring influence was rooted in decades of prayer, intellectual formation, and faithful preaching -- a model he said he believes Catholic evangelists need now more than ever.



The Church's recognition follows years of investigation into Archbishop Sheen's life of heroic virtue and the Vatican's approval of a miracle attributed to his intercession. During his priesthood, Archbishop Sheen became known for proclaiming the Gospel through preaching, writing, radio, and television.



In the interview, Bishop Barron, of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, said Archbishop Sheen's example offers timely lessons for Catholics seeking to evangelize in today's digital media landscape.



While technology has made it easier than ever for individuals to become online personalities, Bishop Barron said authentic evangelization requires much more than a social media platform or podcast.



According to Bishop Barron, Archbishop Sheen's extraordinary effectiveness in radio and television ministry was rooted in decades of intellectual, spiritual, and pastoral formation.



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Before becoming one of America's best-known Catholic communicators, Archbishop Sheen devoted years to seminary formation, graduate studies at The Catholic University of America, and doctoral studies at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium. His preaching reflected a lifelong engagement with sacred Scripture and the writings of St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Augustine, G.K. Chesterton, and St. John Henry Newman.



"He begins his evangelical work only after a long apprenticeship as a teacher, as a writer, as a student," Bishop Barron said. "Fulton Sheen had an extremely rich academic formation. Seminary, Catholic University, and the advanced doctorate at Louvain."



For Bishop Barron, Archbishop Sheen demonstrates that lasting evangelization is built upon disciplined study and prayer before public ministry.



"I want you to use the old medium of books," Bishop Barron said. "Read and read and read before you dream of getting in front of the microphone."



Bishop Barron said today's media environment presents opportunities for evangelization but also significant challenges.



"A lot of people just put a shingle on and say, 'I'm a Catholic spokesman,'" he said.



Without sufficient theological, philosophical, and spiritual formation, Bishop Barron warned, Catholic communicators can unintentionally misrepresent the faith.



"I think Sheen would be bothered by that," he said.



Rather than seeking influence first, Bishop Barron encouraged aspiring Catholic communicators to imitate Archbishop Sheen's commitment to study, prayer, and fidelity to the Church before entering public ministry.



Throughout the interview, Bishop Barron pointed to five enduring characteristics of Archbishop Sheen's life that remain relevant for Catholics today: daily prayer, serious intellectual formation, Christ-centered preaching, personal humility, and joyful evangelization.



Those qualities, Bishop Barron said, explain why Archbishop Sheen's witness continues to resonate decades after his death and why his influence extends well beyond his pioneering work in television.



Bishop Barron concluded by responding to comparisons often made between himself and Archbishop Sheen. Although both men are Illinois natives, graduates of The Catholic University of America, and widely known for their use of media in evangelization, Bishop Barron humbly dismissed it.



"It embarrasses me because I'm much unworthy of a comparison," Bishop Barron said. "He is the greatest preacher in the history of our country."



Archbishop Sheen's beatification is expected to draw thousands of bishops, priests, religious, seminarians, and lay faithful from across the United States and around the world. Pilgrims are planning to travel to St. Louis not only to witness the historic celebration but also to give thanks for the enduring impact of Archbishop Sheen's ministry.



As interest in Archbishop Sheen continues to grow ahead of his beatification, Catholic leaders are organizing events examining his legacy. On Sept. 23, the Fulton Sheen Institute will host the conference "America's Saint: The Catholic Hour is Now" in St. Louis, bringing together scholars, clergy, and evangelists to discuss Archbishop Sheen's relevance for the Church and American culture.



"This conference will rally the voices of American Catholics who championed Sheen when his cause was buried," said Peter Howard, founder and president of the Fulton Sheen Institute and Fulton Sheen Movement. "At a time marked by confusion, fragmentation, and a crisis of identity, Sheen's message cuts through the noise with conviction and clarity."