Catholic Charities Boston expands leadership with new board appointments

BOSTON -- Catholic Charities Boston announced July 14 the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Auxiliary Bishop Cristiano Barbosa of the Archdiocese of Boston; Peter Gibson, former co-CEO of Knowledgent Group; and Linda Hooley, an advisory council member of the St. Rock Haiti Foundation.



"Bishop Barbosa, Peter, and Linda are joining the board at a pivotal time for Catholic Charities," said Kelley Tuthill, CCAB president and CEO. "As the need for food, housing, and emergency assistance keeps rising across our communities, their compassion and lived experiences will help us rise to meet it. I'm grateful for the insight they will bring to this work and the impact it will have on the families we are humbled to serve."



"Each of these new board members brings a distinct set of skills and perspectives that strengthen our board as a whole -- from nonprofit leadership and business strategy to spiritual guidance," said Mark B. Kerwin, chair of the board. "Their addition reflects our ongoing commitment to building a board with the talent and lived experiences needed to guide Catholic Charities Boston well into the future."



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Bishop Barbosa was born in Adamantina, Brazil, and was ordained to the priesthood in December 2007 in the Diocese of Bauru, Brazil. He later served at several parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston, including St. Anthony of Padua and St. Francis of Assisi in Cambridge, and Holy Family, Holy Trinity, Immaculate Conception, and St. Anthony of Padua in Lowell. He was incardinated as a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston in 2021.



Bishop Barbosa holds degrees in psychology, philosophy, and theology from institutions in Brazil, as well as a licentiate and doctorate in sacred theology from Boston College. He is a trained psychologist.



He previously served on the faculty at St. John's Seminary and Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary. Cardinal Seán O'Malley ordained Barbosa to the episcopacy on Feb. 3, 2024. He currently serves as episcopal vicar for the Central Region and as cabinet secretary for the Department of Evangelization and Discipleship.



Gibson is a corporate advisor, board member, and investor. He previously served as co-CEO of Knowledgent Group, a data intelligence firm acquired by Accenture, and was president and co-founder of BusinessEdge Solutions, a technology consulting firm acquired by EMC Corp. Following the acquisition, he led EMC's global services sales organization.



He serves on the board of the Catholic Schools Foundation of Boston and leads the Catholic Charities Greater Boston Advisory Council. He is a former board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Trenton, New Jersey, and founded the Rutgers University Leadership Council for Student Athletes.



Hooley is a nonprofit board member and volunteer with experience in corporate communications and humanitarian work. She served on the board of directors for the St. Rock Haiti Foundation from 2022 to 2024, where she contributed to its education sponsorship program, and currently serves on its advisory council.



Her previous professional experience includes work with ARCO and ATandT. Hooley has served on the boards of Thayer Academy and Womanade of the South Shore, is a member of the Artemis Circle for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, and volunteers with the Hingham Food Pantry. She resides in Hingham, where she and her husband, Jay, raised their four children.