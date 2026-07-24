Semiquincentennial celebrations in Hamilton and Ipswich

Hundreds of people gathered on June 28 and 29 at the Church of St. Paul in Hamilton for a celebratory kickoff to the 250th Celebration of the United States of America. The pastor, Father David Brogan, orchestrated a two-day affair, relying heavily on dedicated staff and parishioners for a Mass and two large-scale events that brought together clergy, parishioners, and citizens alike from Hamilton, Wenham, Ipswich, and beyond.



Merrimack Regional Bishop Hennessey presided at a Mass on June 28, which was followed by a colossal cookout, featuring a pig roast, music, a patriotic dessert competition, a petting zoo, games and amusements for all ages, including an interactive proclamation of the Declaration of Independence.



The next day, June 29, featured what has become the largest fraternal gathering of clergy in the Archdiocese of Boston. In attendance were seminarians, deacons, and religious men and women who joined 123 Boston priests, along with Bishop Robert Hennessey, Bishop Arthur Kennedy, and Bishop Niall Coll, who was visiting the archdiocese from Raphoe, Donegal, Ireland.



These events were held to express the desire and will of faithful Catholics of our archdiocese and beyond to celebrate and honor both God and country.

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