Scripture Reflection for Aug. 2, 2026, 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time

Is 55:1-3



Rom 8:35, 37-39



Mt 14:13-21







This familiar passage from Matthew about the multiplication of the loaves and fishes gives us a lot to chew on (so to speak) but it's about more than grabbing a bite to eat on a hot afternoon in Galilee.







Look closely. It comes right there at the end: "They all ate and were satisfied."







Nobody was left wanting. For anything. Chew on that for a minute.







Matthew was writing about a huge crowd -- more than 5,000, the Scripture says -- and yet every single person was able to be nourished with what Jesus gave them. Every person who was there -- no matter the appetite, the disposition, the need -- was filled. Satisfied.







This great miracle carries a great message because it's about not only what we want, but what Jesus gives. Significantly, it's also about what we can give because of him.







This is a miracle born of compassion -- and more than a few commentators have suggested that Christ was, in fact, showing us his own way of living and loving.







In a homily last year, Pope Leo declared: "That is how Jesus satisfies the hunger of the crowd: he does what God does, and he teaches us to do the same ... The Lord's example is a yardstick that should guide our actions and our service: we are called to share our bread, to multiply hope and to proclaim the coming of God's Kingdom."







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And it begins, of course, by turning to the one who provides everything. The fact is: in this passage, all who came to Jesus got exactly what they needed, and then some. There were even leftovers, "fragments" collected for another time. He gave everyone more than enough.







God did it then. He does it now.







The miracle of this multiplication is the miracle of our Lord's boundless generosity, compassion, mercy and love -- extended to all without hesitation. Ours is a God ready to give us what we need, no matter our need. What are we truly hungering for? What do we crave?







The list may be long. So many of us crave peace. We yearn for security, stability, serenity. We desire dignity or self-respect. We hunger for love. Some of us ache for healing or hope. Think of all the things we pray for in the dead of night -- for wounds to be healed, anxieties eased, worries lifted. In a chaotic and unpredictable world, we desire certainty. So many of us just want something or someone to hold onto.







The hunger is real. The pangs are painful. And this Gospel assures us that the one who satisfies those hungers and fills our wants is Jesus -- who multiplied bread in Galilee and continues to multiply his own love to us today in the form of bread, through the Eucharist.







He feeds us beyond what we can imagine. He makes the impossible possible, satisfies the unsatisfied, refreshes those who are weary and wanting.







But it doesn't end there. In giving of himself, Christ challenges us to continue giving of ourselves. In this way, the miracle goes on.







How to begin? Listen closely to the first reading, from Isaiah, and you realize it serves as a summons to us all, and an invitation to gather closer to the Lord, just like the thousands described in the Gospel.







"All you who are thirsty, come to the water! Come to me heedfully, listen, that you may have life." In other words: Listen. Drink. Have life. Then, with the Gospel in our hearts, pass it on.







The Lord will leave us satisfied -- but we shouldn't really be satisfied until we have followed his example. How can we multiply what he has given us?







- Deacon Greg Kandra is an award-winning author and journalist, and creator of the blog, "The Deacon's Bench."