Mass. Bishops issue statement opposing late-term abortion bill

BRAINTREE -- The Catholic bishops of Massachusetts have released a statement opposing a proposed law that would loosen restrictions on late-term abortions.



The bill, which passed the House of Representatives on July 22, would allow doctors to perform abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy if they deem it medically necessary. In Massachusetts, which has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the nation, abortions after 24 weeks are only allowed to preserve the patient's life or their physical or mental health, or in cases of lethal or severe fetal abnormalities. If S. 1563, "An Act Prioritizing Patient Access to Care," is passed by the State Senate, late-term abortions could be performed "based upon the professional judgment of the physician." The measure would also eliminate the requirement that late-term abortions be performed in a hospital setting.



"As Catholic bishops we have a moral responsibility to present and uphold Catholic teaching and the sacred God-given dignity of every human life from conception to the natural death," the July 29 statement read.



"The proposed elimination of any legal restraint on late-term abortion is, in our judgement, a radical measure which is gravely immoral. Our hope is that the state Senate will not follow the House on this measure," the bishops said.



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The four Massachusetts bishops -- Archbishop Richard G. Henning of Boston, Bishop Robert J. McManus of Worcester, Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha of Fall River, and Bishop William D. Byrne of Springfield -- released their joint statement through the Massachusetts Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the Catholic Church in Massachusetts. Their statement called on the Catholic community to pray for "a renewal of reverence for every human life" and to accompany women and families healing from "the tragedy of abortion."



"Let there be room in our hearts for the most vulnerable among us," the statement read. "May we recall and live the Lord's own word 'whatsoever you do to the least of these you do to me.'"



The Massachusetts Legislature will end its formal session on July 31, meaning the Senate has little time to vote on the bill. The bishops urged the Senate not to make the same decision the House did. They noted Pope Leo XIV's prayer intention this July, "for respect for human life."



"Life is beautiful!" The statement declares.







Following is the full text of the bishops' statement:



On July 22, 2026, the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed legislation which removed all remaining legal limits on late-term abortions in the Commonwealth. In these final days of the legislative session the Massachusetts Senate is considering the same question of late-term abortions. Late-term in this case means abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy and up until the birth of the child.







As Catholic bishops we have a moral responsibility to present and uphold Catholic teaching and the sacred God-given dignity of every human life from conception to the natural death.







The proposed elimination of any legal restraint on late-term abortion is, in our judgement, a radical measure which is gravely immoral. Our hope is that the state Senate will not follow the House on this measure.







Life is beautiful! We invite the Catholic community to pray for a renewal of reverence for all human life. We reaffirm the Church's call to its own community and to civil society to provide the resources to welcome and cherish the gift of life, as well as to accompany women and families who have known the tragedy of abortion. Let there be room in our hearts for the most vulnerable among us. May we recall and live the Lord's own word "whatsoever you do to the least of these you do to me."







We join Pope Leo in his prayer intentions for the month of July as he implored the Lord Jesus to help us love life as He does, "with tenderness, fidelity, and self-giving." We uphold his call, "May we proclaim, in words and action, that every human life is worth the total gift of ourselves."



+Most Reverend Richard G. Henning



Archbishop of Boston



+ Most Reverend Robert J. McManus



Bishop of Worcester



+Most Reverend Edgar M. da Cunha



Bishop of Fall River



+Most Reverend William D. Byrne



Bishop of Springfield