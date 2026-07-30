Archbishop's message to families impacted by TPS termination

Archbishop Richard G. Henning released the following statement July 30, 2026:







Back in June, we received the news that Temporary Protected Status would end for hundreds of thousands of Haitian refugees and Syrians in the United States. At the time, I spoke to you and urged all people of good will to advocate for a more secure future for the individuals and the families affected.







Now we find ourselves at the point when these legal protections have ended, and I know that many of you must be devastated and fearful. You are a vital part of our Archdiocese and as your Archbishop, I feel called to remind you of the Word of God found in St. Paul's Second Letter to the Corinthians 4:8-12:







"We are hard pressed on every side but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body. For we who are alive are always being given over to death for Jesus' sake, so that his life may also be revealed in our mortal body. So then, death is at work in us, but life is at work in you."







The "death" of which Saint Paul speaks is the suffering and self-surrender that unites us with the crucified Christ. Even amid suffering, the risen life of Jesus is already at work--sustaining us, strengthening us, and bringing life to others through us.







The Haitian and Syrian people have proven resilient in the face of natural disaster and civil discord. You have endured much and kept the faith. May that faith now give you strength for the days ahead.







The House of Representatives has passed legislation that would continue TPS protection for Haitians, but the Senate has not yet acted. I therefore renew my appeal to our elected leaders: act swiftly to protect these families and provide them with a secure and humane path forward.







To all our brothers and sisters, I say again that we desire to stand with you, placing our hope in Jesus Christ, whose life and love are stronger than suffering and death.







With affection and prayers for all of you.







Yours in Christ,



Archbishop Richard Henning

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