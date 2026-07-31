One Hundred Years Worth of Thanks!

What do Winnie the Pooh, historian David Attenborough, Kool-Aid, and World Mission Sunday have in common? They're all celebrating their 100th birthday this year!



On April 14, 2026, Pope Pius XI declared the penultimate (second to last) Sunday of October would be celebrated as World Mission Sunday. It is set aside as a day for Catholics throughout the world to recommit themselves to the missionary mandate of our faith, given to us by Jesus -- Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you. (MT 28:19-20)



This year, World Mission Sunday falls on October 18. So, why talk about it now? Because every good celebration takes planning! We want every priest, every parishioner, to understand how important it is to join us in prayer and sacrifice on that day.



In a recent Pastoral Letter to the priests of Boston, Archbishop Richard Henning emphasizes the importance of understanding the reality of the day. He writes, "This day is not simply another collection. It is an opportunity to awaken in our people the truth that, through baptism, each of us shares in the mission of Christ. Celebrated in every parish across the world, World Mission Sunday unites us in prayer and support for those who bring the Gospel to places where the Church is young and in need."







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Pope Leo XIV, a missionary to Peru for years, said, "For one hundred years, this day has been set apart for prayer, reflection, and contributing to the Church's mission of evangelization, especially in areas where the proclamation of the Gospel is only just beginning and where the Church is still young.







What does your prayerful support of World Mission Sunday mean to the growing mission Church?







In 2025, you helped to support 87,498 seminarians -- forty per cent of the men studying to be priests worldwide. Your assistance sustains 250,000 religious sisters, nearly half of all religious women in the missions, many of whom choose to live in harsh conditions to ensure the Church's ministry continues.







Over 840,000 catechists were trained last year thanks to the aid received from Catholics like you on World Mission Sunday. When a priest is unable to be present, a catechist gathers people for faith formation, Liturgy of the Word Services, and more.







Why talk about World Mission Sunday now? Because the work that your prayerful, generous gifts provide is carried out every day of the year.







And we want to say, "Thank You!"







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.