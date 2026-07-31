CSF Young Leader event celebrates students, volunteers

BRAINTREE -- The Catholic Schools Foundation recently held a "School's Out" Summer Celebration at the Envoy Hotel in Boston's Seaport. It was a sold-out event, with 87 young professionals, Catholic school alumni, board members, volunteers, and supporters celebrating the conclusion of another school year, the 400 students who will be entering the Archdiocese of Boston's Catholic schools this fall, and CSF's Young Leader Committee.



The Young Leader Committee consists of young professionals who help fundraise for CSF, volunteer with students, and host them at their companies for hands-on learning about the corporate world.



"As a committee, it aims to support the mission of the Catholic Schools Foundation and its scholars through volunteerism, awareness, and fundraising," said CSF Senior Manager of Engagement and Events Stephen Lavoie.



Kathryn Palermo, vice president of consumer relations at State Street and a member of the Young Leader Committee for seven years, received the Volunteer of the Year Award.



"Kathryn has been an outstanding member of our Young Leader Committee for several years, generously giving her time, talent, and energy to support CSF's mission," Lavoie said. "Whether attending our annual gala, organizing a yearly fundraiser through her local fitness center, or volunteering at Young Leader Volunteer Days, Kathryn consistently goes above and beyond to make a difference for our scholars."



As a volunteer, Palermo visits Catholic schools like East Boston Central Catholic School and Mission Grammar School in Roxbury, where she can "see firsthand the meaningful impact CSF is having on these incredible students."



"I was incredibly honored to be named Volunteer of the Year," Palermo said. "CSF gives so much to students throughout the Greater Boston area, and I feel that my contribution is the least I can do in return."



She was raised in a Catholic household where she learned the same values she hopes students will learn in Catholic schools. While studying at Boston College, the Jesuit call to be "men and women for others" inspired her. Her favorite part of volunteering has been getting to know the students.



"As a volunteer, I have had the privilege of reading, creating, and playing with them, while witnessing their gratitude and excitement for learning," she said.

Advertisement