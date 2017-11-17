Holding the pope's hand in gratitude for being Catholic

There are about 1.2 billion Catholics in the world. What are the chances that I would ever meet the pope face to face, hold his hand and engage him in conversation?

Every now and then, I find in the offices of pastoral leaders and theologians, as well as in the homes of some families I know, a picture of them shaking hands with one of the recent popes.



When I know the person well, I ask, "What was it like to hold the pope's hand?" For some, it is a formality. For others, a memorable moment.



There are about 1.2 billion Catholics in the world. What are the chances that I would ever meet the pope face to face, hold his hand and engage him in conversation?



Well, it happened this past Nov. 8, 2017, while in Rome for some meetings. I met Pope Francis. This was the first time meeting with a pope.



What was it like? I was filled with what I would call "Catholic awe." Yes, a profound sense of gratitude invaded me for being Catholic. Here I was with the bishop of Rome, the pope!



Pope Francis, the successor of the apostle Peter, gazed into my eyes, listened attentively and smiled. The words from Mark's Gospel referring to the encounter of Jesus and a young man immediately came to mind: "Jesus, looking at him, loved him" (Mk 10:21).



It was a short encounter, yet profoundly intentional. As I observed him engaging with other visitors, he did likewise. People I know who met with Pope Francis and previous popes described their encounter in similar ways. Maybe the grace of being present comes with the calling they received.



I shared with him about my research on Hispanic Catholics in the United States and my involvement in the process of the Fifth Encuentro of Hispanic/Latino ministry. As I mentioned the V Encuentro, he lit up and said, "Ah, yes!" He knows that this process is taking place and remembers its importance for the life of the church in our country.



While we spoke, we held hands. I held his strongly. It was a small, yet true sign of ecclesial communion. The moment reminded me in a unique way of how important the pope is for Catholics and the unity to which the baptized are called by being in communion with him.



A personal and sincere encounter with the pope thrusts differences about church policy, theological debates and styles of leadership to a secondary plane. He is the pope. Being in communion with his teaching and leadership as we walk along the journey of history makes us a stronger church.



Tens of thousands of Catholics from around the world travel every week to Rome to see the pope. Most never see him up close or speak with him. Yet, being with the pope is a sign of communion that gives them life. They know that they are part of something bigger and noble. They are Catholic.



They speak many languages, come from diverse cultures and have different ways of looking at life. But in Rome, they are one.



Upon my return, family and friends asked me, "What was it like to hold the pope's hand?" Now it is my turn to share my witness. I can also share the pictures that captured that moment of grace.



A friend told me, "Let me hold the hand that held the pope's hand." An immigrant grandmother from Mexico hugged me saying, "I want to partake of the blessing you received when meeting the pope."



It is moments like this, the encounter with Pope Francis and the crowds at St. Peter's Square, that remind me that I am part of something beautiful. What an honor to hold the pope's hand in gratitude for being Catholic.



Estrechar la mano del papa dando gracias por ser católico



De vez en cuando veo en las oficinas de agentes pastorales y teólogos, al igual que en los hogares de algunas familias que conozco, la foto de ellos dándole la mano a uno de los papas recientes.



Cuando conozco bien a la persona le pregunto, "¿Qué sentiste al estrechar la mano del papa?" Para algunos es una formalidad. Para otros es un momento memorable.



Hay aproximadamente mil doscientos millones de católicos en el mundo. Las probabilidades de encontrarse con el papa, estrechar su mano y entablar una conversación cara a cara con él son realmente mínimas.



Pues la oportunidad se me dio este pasado 8 de noviembre del 2017 mientras estaba en Roma para unas reuniones. Conocí al papa Francisco. Es la primera vez que me encuentro con un papa.



¿Qué sentí? Me llené de lo que yo llamaría un "deslumbramiento católico". Sí, me invadió un sentido profundo de agradecimiento por ser católico. ¡Me encontraba allí con el obispo de Roma, el papa!



El papa Francisco, el sucesor del apóstol Pedro, me miró directamente a los ojos, me escuchó atentamente y sonrió. Inmediatamente vinieron a mi mente las palabras en el Evangelio según San Marcos que hacen referencia al encuentro entre Jesús y un hombre joven: "Jesús lo miró con amor" (Mc 10:21).



Fue un encuentro corto, aunque profundamente intencional. Al observarlo interactuar con otros visitantes, hacía lo mismo. Las personas que conozco que se han encontrado con el papa Francisco y otros papas en el pasado describen su encuentro de una manera similar. Quizás la gracia de estar presente viene con el llamado que han recibido.



Compartí con él aspectos de mi investigación sobre los católicos latinos en los Estados Unidos y mi contribución al proceso del Quinto Encuentro Nacional de Pastoral Hispana/Latina. Al mencionar el V Encuentro, su rostro se iluminó y dijo, "¡Ah, sí!" Él sabe que este proceso está ocurriendo y recuerda su importancia para la vida de la iglesia en nuestro país.



Mientras hablábamos, nuestras manos estaban juntas. Yo sujeté la suya con fervor. Fue un signo pequeño, aunque verdadero, de comunión eclesial. El momento me recordó de una manera única lo importante que el papa es para los católicos y la unidad a la que los bautizados estamos llamados al estar en comunión con él.



Un encuentro personal y sincero con el papa hace que las diferencias sobre políticas eclesiales, debates teológicos y estilos de liderazgo pasen a un segundo plano. Él es el papa. Estar en comunión con su enseñanza y su liderazgo al caminar por la historia nos hace una iglesia más fuerte.



Decenas de miles de católicos de todas partes del mundo viajan todas las semanas a Roma a ver al papa. La gran mayoría nunca lo ven de cerca o hablan con él. Sin embargo, estar con el papa es un signo de comunión que les da vida. Ellos saben que son parte de algo más grande y noble. Son católicos.



Estos católicos hablan muchos idiomas, vienen de culturas diferentes y tienen muchas maneras de ver la vida. Pero en Roma son uno.



Al regresar, mi familia y mis amigos me preguntaron, "¿Qué sentiste al estrechar la mano del papa?" Ahora es mi turno de contar la experiencia. También puedo compartir las fotografías que dan testimonio de este momento de gracia.



Una amiga me dijo, "Déjame estrechar la mano que estrechó la mano del papa". Una abuela inmigrante mexicana me abrazó diciéndome, "Quiero participar de la bendición que recibiste cuando conociste al papa".



Son momentos como estos, el encuentro con el papa Francisco y ver las multitudes en la Plaza de San Pedro que me recuerdan que soy parte de algo hermoso. Qué honor estrechar la mano del papa dando gracias por ser católico.



Ospino es profesor de teología y educación religiosa en Boston College. Es miembro del equipo de liderazgo del Quinto Encuentro Nacional de Pastoral Hispana/Latina.

Hosffman Ospino is assistant professor of theology and religious education at Boston College's School of Theology and Ministry.

