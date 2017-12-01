Watch for Him

And in this Advent season, we should see our own lives in the experience of Israel. As we examine our consciences, can't we, too, find that we often harden our hearts, refuse His rule, wander from His ways, withhold our love from Him?

Scott

Hahn

The new Church year begins with a plea for God's visitation. "Oh that you would rend the heavens and come down," the prophet Isaiah cries in today's First Reading.



In today's Psalm, too, we hear the anguished voice of Israel, imploring God to look down from His heavenly throne -- to save and shepherd His people.



Today's readings are relatively brief. Their language and "message" are deceptively simple. But we should take note of the serious mood and penitential aspect of the Liturgy today -- as the people of Israel recognize their sinfulness, their failures to keep God's covenant, their inability to save themselves.



And in this Advent season, we should see our own lives in the experience of Israel. As we examine our consciences, can't we, too, find that we often harden our hearts, refuse His rule, wander from His ways, withhold our love from Him?



God is faithful, Paul reminds us in today's Epistle. He is our Father. He has hearkened to the cry of His children, coming down from heaven for Israel's sake and for ours -- to redeem us from our exile from God, to restore us to His love.



In Jesus, we have seen the Father (see John 14:8-9). The Father has let His face shine upon us. He is the good shepherd (see John 10:11-15) come to guide us to the heavenly kingdom. No matter how far we have strayed, He will give us new life if we turn to Him, if we call upon His holy name, if we pledge anew never again to withdraw from Him.



As Paul says today, He has given us every spiritual gift -- especially the Eucharist and penance -- to strengthen us as we await Christ's final coming. He will keep us firm to the end -- if we let Him.



So, in this season of repentance, we should heed the warning -- repeated three times by our Lord in today's Gospel -- to be watchful, for we know not the hour when the Lord of the house will return.



First Sunday of Advent



Isaiah 63:16-17, 19



Psalm 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19



1 Corinthians 1:3-9



Mark 13:33-37

Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.

Comments