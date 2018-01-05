Newborn King

As the magi adored Him in the manger, let us renew our vow to serve Him, placing our gifts -- our intentions and talents -- on the altar in this Eucharist.

Scott

Hahn

Today the child born on Christmas is revealed to be the long-awaited king of the Jews.



As the priests and scribes interpret the prophecies in today's Gospel, he is the ruler expected from the line of King David, whose greatness is to reach to the ends of the earth (see Micah 5:1-3; 2 Samuel 5:2).



Jesus is found with His mother, as David's son, Solomon, was enthroned alongside his Queen Mother (see 1 Kings 2:19). And the magi come to pay Him tribute, as once kings and queens came to Solomon (see 1 Kings 10:2,25).



His coming evokes promises that extend back to Israel's beginnings.



Centuries before, an evil king seeking to destroy Moses and the Israelites had summoned Balaam, who came from the East with two servants. But Balaam refused to curse Israel, and instead prophesied that a star and royal staff would arise out of Israel and be exalted above all the nations (see Numbers 22:21; 23:7; 24:7,17).



This is the star the three magi follow. And like Balaam, they too, refuse to be tangled in an evil king's scheme. Their pilgrimage is a sign -- that the prophesies in today's First Reading and Psalm are being fulfilled. They come from afar, guided by God's light, bearing the wealth of nations, to praise Israel's God.



We celebrate today our own entrance into the family of God, and the fulfillment of God's plan that all nations be united with Israel as co-heirs to His Fatherly blessings, as Paul reveals in today's Epistle.



We too, must be guided by the root of David, the bright morning star (see Revelation 22:16), and the light of the world (see Isaiah 42:6; John 8:12).



As the magi adored Him in the manger, let us renew our vow to serve Him, placing our gifts -- our intentions and talents -- on the altar in this Eucharist. We must offer to Him our very lives in thanksgiving. No lesser gift will suffice for this newborn King.







Feast of the Epiphany of the Lord



Isaiah 60:1-6



Psalm 72:1-2,7-8, 10-13



Ephesians 3:2-3,5-6



Matthew 2:1-12

