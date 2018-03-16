Lent offers the perfect opportunity to pray for and work toward growing in humility.

A litany is a series of petitions made in prayer. The Litany of Humility is a popular -- if challenging -- devotion today.



Lent offers the perfect opportunity to pray for and work toward growing in humility. While the traditional Litany of Humility is a powerful "gut check" in prayer, Catholics can craft their own litanies to suit their specific needs.



This Lent, pray this Litany of Humility for the Everyday, and try creating your own. There is no formula, there is no "right way." Ask God for what you need.



A Litany of Humility for the Everyday:



O Jesus, where I am weak, you are strong. Lord, hear my prayer.



From the temptation to withhold forgiveness, deliver me, Jesus.



From my pride and arrogance, deliver me, Jesus.



From my tendency toward perfectionism, deliver me, Jesus.



From the need to know and control all the details of my future, deliver me, Jesus.



From the desire to be right and win an argument, deliver me, Jesus.



From the desire to stand out, deliver me, Jesus.



From the desire of having my ideas accepted and praised, deliver me, Jesus.



From the desire of putting my schedule and priorities first above others, deliver me, Jesus.



From the fear of being lonely, deliver me, Jesus.



From the fear of being left out, deliver me, Jesus.



From the fear of being wrong and looking foolish, deliver me, Jesus.



From the fear of suffering and illness, deliver me, Jesus.



That I may think of and put others first, Lord, give me the grace to live this.



That I be slow to judge or think ill of others, Lord, give me the grace to live this.



That I treat others with kindness, even when it is not returned, Lord, give me the grace to live this.



That I see you in others, Lord, give me the grace to live this.



Give me confidence in your plan for my life, Lord, hear my prayer.



Give me wisdom to discern everyday decisions, Lord, hear my prayer.



Give me the courage to live my convictions, Lord, hear my prayer.



Give me a peace that can never be shaken, Lord, hear my prayer.



Give me the grace to love you and others more deeply, Lord, hear my prayer.



Give me a servant's heart, Lord, hear my prayer.



Give me whatever you want and not what I want, Lord hear my prayer.



Help me to pray and believe, like St. Paul that "I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and constraints, for the sake of Christ; for when I am weak, then I am strong."



Lord, give me humility so that "the power of Christ may dwell with me" every day.



Anna Capizzi is the special projects editor at Catholic News Service.

