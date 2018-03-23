A forum of Catholic Thought

Faith



Maryann Manfredonia and Father Richard DeVeer (Photo courtesy/Clergy Health and Retirement Trust)

Support our priests, as they have supported us

Maryann Manfredonia

Friday, March 23, 2018Faith

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

This Easter, the special collection at every Mass helps sustain our beloved priests in their vocations, providing for their health and wellbeing as they continue their journeys of faith.

For most of my adulthood, I have been fortunate to consider the support of Father Richard "Dick" DeVeer as a constant in my life, both inside and outside my parish. From when we met 47 years ago to present day, I have watched him minister in his extraordinarily generous and faith-filled priesthood.

I have always turned to Father DeVeer for guidance during my most trying times, and not once has he been "too busy." No matter the circumstance, Father DeVeer has aided me and my family whenever needed. In our most crucial life moments -- the good, bad, and everything in between -- Father DeVeer has offered unwavering support. Although we are truly blessed to call Father DeVeer a close friend, we are far from the only ones who have been impacted by his kindness, support, and energetic spirit.

Today, despite no longer being in active ministry, Father DeVeer still maintains a full schedule devoting himself to others. When he's not helping provide compassionate and safe healthcare to the people of Southern Haiti through the St. Boniface Haiti Foundation, Father DeVeer is celebrating local Masses and conducting baptisms, weddings and funerals.

Given their spiritual and dedicated impact, priests like Father DeVeer want neither credit nor recognition for their life's work. They need the same support they have afforded us throughout the years, however. This Easter, the special collection at every Mass helps sustain our beloved priests in their vocations, providing for their health and wellbeing as they continue their journeys of faith.

I ask you to remember Father DeVeer and the priests in your life, and consider making a gift to the Easter collection to thank them for their unwavering support. Priests are always there for us, and in this season of Lent, let's be there for them in return.

MARYANN MANFREDONIA IS THE RETIRED PRINCIPAL AT EAST BOSTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC SCHOOL AND LONGTIME FRIEND OF FATHER "DICK" DEVEER.

Comments

Comments Policy



Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Recent articles in the Faith & Family section

Regular Contributors

  • Debbie
    Rambo
  • Dwight G.
    Duncan
  • Jaymie Stuart
    Wolfe
  • Russell
    Shaw
  • Michael
    Pakaluk
  • Kathy
    Mears
  • Father Robert
    Barron
  • Father Kenneth
    Doyle
  • Sister Constance Veit,
    lsp
  • Father Roger J.
    Landry
  • Father Tadeusz
    Pacholczyk
  • Adam
    Johnson
  • Raymond L.
    Flynn
  • Kevin and Marilyn
    Ryan
  • George
    Weigel
  • John
    Garvey

Newsletter

Sign Up Now

Most Read Articles

Most Emailed Articles