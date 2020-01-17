A forum of Catholic Thought

Spirituality



Cardinal's letter on ROE Act

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley

Friday, January 17, 2020Spirituality

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Submit a Letter to the Editor
Cardinal Seán P.
O'Malley

Following is the text of the letter Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley asked to be read at all Masses Jan. 18-19 urging Catholics to contact their legislators in opposition to the so-called ROE Act.

As we proceed with the New Year in the life of the Church allow me this opportunity to bring to your attention two very serious and deeply troubling legislative bills being considered by the Joint Committee on the Judiciary at the Massachusetts State House.

If enacted into law these proposals would significantly expand abortion access in Massachusetts beyond what is currently permitted. The proposed legislation goes far beyond the Roe v. Wade decision of the Supreme Court. I urge you to learn about the specific details of the proposals by way of information provided in this week's bulletin insert (available online at bit.ly/ROEmessage).

With your help and the help of your family, friends and neighbors, we must make every effort to ensure that these bills do not become law in Massachusetts. Your voice and the voices of all opposed to unprecedented expansion of abortion will make a difference. It is of critical importance that the women and men who represent us in the Legislature know where we stand on the protection of life.

- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, OFM Cap. Is Archbishop of Boston



Comments

Comments Policy



Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Recent articles in the Spirituality section

Regular Contributors

  • Raymond L.
    Flynn
  • Sister Constance Veit,
    lsp
  • George
    Weigel
  • Father Robert
    Barron
  • Russell
    Shaw
  • Kevin and Marilyn
    Ryan
  • Jaymie Stuart
    Wolfe
  • Dwight G.
    Duncan
  • Michael
    Pakaluk
  • Father Roger J.
    Landry
  • Debbie
    Rambo
  • Father Tadeusz
    Pacholczyk
  • Adam
    Johnson
  • Father Kenneth
    Doyle
  • John
    Garvey

Newsletter

Sign Up Now

Most Read Articles

Most Emailed Articles