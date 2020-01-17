Cardinal's letter on ROE Act

Spirituality

Cardinal Seán P.

O'Malley

Related Reading Mass. bishops call on parishioners to oppose ROE Act

Following is the text of the letter Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley asked to be read at all Masses Jan. 18-19 urging Catholics to contact their legislators in opposition to the so-called ROE Act.



As we proceed with the New Year in the life of the Church allow me this opportunity to bring to your attention two very serious and deeply troubling legislative bills being considered by the Joint Committee on the Judiciary at the Massachusetts State House.



If enacted into law these proposals would significantly expand abortion access in Massachusetts beyond what is currently permitted. The proposed legislation goes far beyond the Roe v. Wade decision of the Supreme Court. I urge you to learn about the specific details of the proposals by way of information provided in this week's bulletin insert (available online at bit.ly/ROEmessage).



With your help and the help of your family, friends and neighbors, we must make every effort to ensure that these bills do not become law in Massachusetts. Your voice and the voices of all opposed to unprecedented expansion of abortion will make a difference. It is of critical importance that the women and men who represent us in the Legislature know where we stand on the protection of life.



- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, OFM Cap. Is Archbishop of Boston

Comments