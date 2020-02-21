Holy as God

Faith

God does not deal with us as we deserve, as we sing in this week's Psalm. He loves us with a Father's love. He saves us from ruin. He forgives our transgressions.

Scott

Hahn

We are called to the holiness of God. That is the extraordinary claim made in both the First Reading and Gospel this Sunday.



Yet how is it possible that we can be perfect as our Father in heaven is perfect?



Jesus explains that we must be imitators of God as His beloved children (Ephesians 5:1--2).



As God does, we must love without limit -- with a love that does not distinguish between friend and foe, overcoming evil with good (see Romans 12:21).



Jesus Himself, in His Passion and death, gave us the perfect example of the love that we are called to.



He offered no resistance to the evil -- even though He could have commanded twelve legions of angels to fight alongside Him. He offered His face to be struck and spit upon. He allowed His garments to be stripped from Him. He marched as His enemies compelled Him to the Place of the Skull. On the cross He prayed for those who persecuted Him (see Matthew 26:53--54, 67; 27:28, 32; Luke 23:34).



In all this, He showed Himself to be the perfect Son of God. By His grace, and through our imitation of Him, He promises that we too can become children of our heavenly Father.



He loved us even when we had made ourselves His enemies through our sinfulness. While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us (see Romans 5:8).



We have been bought with the price of the blood of God's only Son (see 1 Corinthians 6:20). We belong to Christ now, as St. Paul says in this week's Epistle. By our baptism, we have been made temples of His Holy Spirit.



And we have been saved to share in His holiness and perfection. So let us glorify Him by our lives lived in His service, loving as He loves.



Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time



Leviticus 19:1--2, 17--18



Psalm 103:1--4, 8, 10, 12--13



1 Corinthians 3:16--23



Matthew 5:38--48



- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.

