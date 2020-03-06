A forum of Catholic Thought

Faith



Thomas Harvey receives his Master of Theological Studies diploma from Father Stephen Salocks at the program's 2019 commencement. Pilot photo/Master of Theological Studies program

Learning the faith is not just for the sake of learning

Thomas Harvey

Friday, March 6, 2020Faith

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Submit a Letter to the Editor

I decided to take classes at St. John's Seminary's Master of Theological Studies (MTS) degree program because I had already taken a number of courses in theology at the undergraduate level and thought it would be a good idea to pursue a master's degree. I had also taught religion in the past and figured that I might return to the classroom -- and a master's degree would certainly help.

Before taking the MTS courses at St. John's Seminary, I had already done a lot of reading of religious material over the years: the Bible, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Scriptural commentary, lives of the saints, etc. I thought I already knew a lot about the Catholic faith.

While taking these classes at St. John's Seminary, however, I was consistently surprised by how much I didn't know. I learned a lot. I concluded that the Catholic Faith is so rich and deep that one could study an entire lifetime and still merely be touching the surface of all there is to learn.

Learning the faith is not just for the sake of learning. I wanted to learn to deepen my relationship with God and to be better able to convey the Catholic faith to others. The ultimate goal is to get to heaven and to help others in getting there.

The classes at St. John's Seminary were enjoyable, and all the teachers were experts in their respective fields. I believe that they helped me in progressing toward the above-mentioned goal.

As a lawyer, I am not employed in the religious field. However, the courses have helped me to be more cognizant of the possibility of God speaking to me in the daily events of my life.

THOMAS HARVEY, ESQ., IS A MEMBER OF THE ST. JOHN'S SEMINARY MASTER OF THEOLOGICAL STUDIES CLASS OF 2019. HE IS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MASS. ALLIANCE TO STOP TAXPAYER FUNDED ABORTIONS AND THE FORMER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF MASS. CITIZENS FOR LIFE.



Comments

Comments Policy



Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Recent articles in the Faith & Family section

Regular Contributors

  • Russell
    Shaw
  • George
    Weigel
  • Father Tadeusz
    Pacholczyk
  • Debbie
    Rambo
  • Father Roger J.
    Landry
  • Kevin and Marilyn
    Ryan
  • Jaymie Stuart
    Wolfe
  • Raymond L.
    Flynn
  • Adam
    Johnson
  • John
    Garvey
  • Father Kenneth
    Doyle
  • Dwight G.
    Duncan
  • Michael
    Pakaluk
  • Sister Constance Veit,
    lsp
  • Father Robert
    Barron

Newsletter

Sign Up Now

Most Read Articles

Most Emailed Articles