A forum of Catholic Thought

Faith



Giotto di Bondone / Public domain

At Lazarus' Tomb

Scott Hahn

Friday, March 27, 2020Faith

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If we believe, we will see -- that Jesus loves each of us as He loved Lazarus, that He calls us out of death and into new life.

Scott
Hahn

As we draw near to the end of Lent, today's Gospel clearly has Jesus' passion and death in view.

That's why John gives us the detail about Lazarus' sister, Mary--that she is the one who anointed the Lord for burial (see John 12:3, 7). His disciples warn against returning to Judea; Thomas even predicts they will "die with Him" if they go back.

When Lazarus is raised, John notices the tombstone being taken away, as well as Lazarus' burial cloths and head covering -- all details he later notices with Jesus' empty tomb (see John 20:1, 6, 7).

Like the blind man in last week's readings, Lazarus represents all humanity. He stands for "dead man" -- for all those Jesus loves and wants to liberate from the bands of sin and death.

John even recalls the blind man in his account today (see John 11:37). Like the man's birth in blindness, Lazarus' death is used by Jesus to reveal "the glory of God" (see John 9:3). And again like last week, Jesus' words and deeds give sight to those who believe (see John 11:40).

If we believe, we will see -- that Jesus loves each of us as He loved Lazarus, that He calls us out of death and into new life.

By His Resurrection Jesus has fulfilled Ezekiel's promise in today's First Reading. He has opened the graves that we may rise, put His Spirit in us that we may live. This is the Spirit that Paul writes of in today's Epistle. The same Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead will give life to we who were once dead in sin.

Faith is the key. If we believe as Martha does in today's Gospel -- that Jesus is the resurrection and the life -- even if we die, we will live.

"I have promised and I will do it," the Father assures us in the First Reading. We must trust in His word, as we sing in today's Psalm--that with Him is forgiveness and salvation.



Fifth Sunday of Lent

Ezekiel 37:12--14

Psalm 130:1--8

Romans 8:8--11

John 11:1--45

- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.



Comments

Comments Policy



Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Recent articles in the Faith & Family section

Regular Contributors

  • John
    Garvey
  • Russell
    Shaw
  • Michael
    Pakaluk
  • Debbie
    Rambo
  • Dwight G.
    Duncan
  • Jaymie Stuart
    Wolfe
  • Sister Constance Veit,
    lsp
  • Raymond L.
    Flynn
  • Father Kenneth
    Doyle
  • Father Robert
    Barron
  • Father Roger J.
    Landry
  • George
    Weigel
  • Adam
    Johnson
  • Father Tadeusz
    Pacholczyk
  • Kevin and Marilyn
    Ryan

Newsletter

Sign Up Now

Most Read Articles

Most Emailed Articles