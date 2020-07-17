Faith

Maureen Crowley

Heil

The Society for the Propagation of the Faith cordially invites you to attend the contact-free, drive-in premiere screening of "Fatima", the movie, to benefit the missions, and enter to win an all-inclusive pilgrimage for two to Fatima and Lourdes in 2021!



Witness the miracle of Fatima as told through the eyes of Sister Lucia, one of the three Shepherd Children of Fatima! Starring Sonia Braga as Sister Lucia, this private, pre-screening will be held in the parking lot of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham.



Bishop Robert Reed of CatholicTV will be our Master of Ceremonies for the evening and will announce the winner of our raffle of a pilgrimage for two to Fatima and Lourdes in 2021!



Show time is 8:30 p.m. on Sunday August 9th. An offering of $50 per car, as a gift to the missions, helps to continue the lifesaving, faith affirming work of the missionaries worldwide! A pre-sealed Fatima gift box with snacks, movie swag, and World Mission Rosaries is included for your enjoyment.



During her apparition at Fatima, the Blessed Mother implored us all to pray for peace in the world. With a World Mission Rosary, started by the Propagation's own Archbishop Fulton Sheen back in 1951, we hope that the call of Our Lady of Fatima will be acted on by all in attendance. As Archbishop Sheen said, when you pray the World Mission Rosary, you have "embraced the world in prayer." Please use the gift of the rosary to carry the message of Fatima into the world!



Go to www.propfaithboston.org to reserve your space now!



Also, thanks to the generosity of Marian Pilgrimages, we are pleased to announce a raffle to benefit to the Missions! Enter today a chance to win an all-inclusive pilgrimage for two to Fatima and Lourdes in 2021.



Tickets are $100 each -- only 250 tickets will be sold for this prize package worth over $6,200!



The trip is a 10-day, 9-night visit to two of our faith's holiest sites! All meals are included, as well as airfare, accommodations, tour guides -- even driver tips! The lucky winner will be announced by Bishop Reed at the benefit screening of "Fatima", the Movie.



Reserve your space at this contact-free, drive-in movie and/or buy your tickets for the raffle at www.propfaithboston.org



The winner does not need to be present to win. Good luck to all our Friends of the Missions -- we hope to see you at the movies, too!



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.

