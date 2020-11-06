Culture

As our communities continue to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic and cope with the health and economic impacts, we at Catholic Charities of Boston (CCAB) remain dedicated to assisting our communities in Eastern Massachusetts with life's basic necessities, ensuring that those among us who are most vulnerable are supported. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have witnessed a significant increase in need, particularly for food and living assistance across the communities we serve. Just since March, our five food pantries have distributed over 1.5 million pounds of food to those in need.



It's my honor to lead the advancement team here at CCAB. My team's objective is to raise awareness and crucial funds needed for CCAB staff to deliver services to approximately 175,000 of our neighbors in need, annually. This is a big challenge under the best conditions and one that we take great pride and satisfaction in meeting.



One-third of CCAB's $40 million operating budget comes directly from donors, and with increasing numbers of individuals and families turning to us to help them through these challenging times, donor support is needed now more than ever. It is critical that we have the financial means to expand and enhance the services people need -- most importantly, food, shelter, and living assistance.



The pandemic has entirely altered our operating environment. This fall, CCAB was planning six local fundraising events that are counted on each year to raise significant operating funds for our programming while creating awareness for strategic priorities and celebrating what we've accomplished along with our supporters. The health crisis and resulting restrictions on gatherings have forced these events to be canceled. Just because we cannot gather in-person to raise these funds does not mean that our work stops. The need simply does not go away.



We are excited to launch our inaugural Catholic Charities Giving Week: Compassion in Action fundraising campaign from Wednesday, Nov. 18, to Wednesday, Nov. 25.



This digitally-driven, week-long campaign is a replacement for the series of annual, in-person fundraising events that cannot happen this year. The goal is to celebrate the enormous impact that Catholic Charities, together with our generous supporters, has in our communities while raising critical funds to continue these life-changing programs and services that support tens of thousands of people each year. A primary focus of the campaign is hunger relief, and a generous supporter has already pledged to match all donations made toward our food pantry operations during Giving Week, up to $50,000!



Throughout the week, we'll be sharing inspiring stories from around the agency. You'll hear from our dedicated divisional directors, compassionate and hardworking volunteers, and grateful clients. The goal of this campaign is simple: to generate 2,000 donations. With broad participation as the key objective, anyone and everyone can help, whether someone has $10 or $1,000 to give.



On behalf of everyone at Catholic Charities, I invite you to join us in this endeavor. If you are not in a position to donate, but you believe in our mission, want to help others, and have social media, you can support CCAB during our Compassion in Action campaign from the comfort of your own home as a digital ambassador. All we ask is that you share our social media posts, emails, and help spread the word about what we are doing to take care of those in our neighborhoods who need us. If you'd like to support CCAB as a digital ambassador or to learn more about Giving Week: Compassion in Action, please visit givingweek.ccab.org.



Thank you for your support. I hope you and your loved ones continue to navigate these challenging times in good health and spirits.



PATRICK HEWETT IS VICE PRESIDENT FOR ADVANCEMENT OF CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF BOSTON.

