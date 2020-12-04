Give the Gift of Hope to the Missions

Faith

As Catholics, our faith tells us that Advent is a season of preparation. It's a time to begin anew, to ready ourselves for the presence of the Christ Child in our hearts. Our culture, however, pulls us in other directions and we find ourselves faced with the same question as Christmas approaches: what are some new gift ideas for that "hard to please" person on our list?



At The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, we believe there is a better, more faith filled way to share happiness and celebrate the real meaning of Christmas -- we can give the Gift of Hope, to those who live in mission countries, in our loved ones' names.



Please consider making an offering for our Christmas Enrollment Cards or Mass Cards. Both are a great way to tell your friends, family, and the world that you love them and your Catholic faith.



For an offering of $5, our Enrollment Cards provide a yearlong membership in The Society for the Propagation of the Faith. Members receive the spiritual benefits of sharing the intentions of 15,000 Masses celebrated every year by mission priests as well as a daily Mass offered at the Vatican. By choosing to support the missions this Christmas, your gift helps untold numbers of people.



The contributions collected from our individual Mass Cards are sent to priests in the missions who depend on these donations for their daily support because they receive no salary for their ministry. The suggested offering for a Mass Card is $10.



Our Enrollment and Mass Cards benefit the intentions of the recipient and your gift also makes it possible for the Good News of Jesus Christ to be shared in faraway places like Peru.



Many children living in the mountainous regions of Peru, like those pictured above, are vulnerable to disease due to malnutrition. This situation is exacerbated due to the COVID19 pandemic. Unfortunately, feeding programs run by the Church must sometimes turn away little ones because supplies run short. Missionaries that provide nutritional support need our help to reach more children every day. Your use of our Christmas Cards will help us provide that and more, worldwide.



To order your Christmas Enrollment and Mass Cards and give the Gift of Hope to the missions, go to our website, www.propfaithboston.org. Click on the Mass Offering/Enrollment drop down box under "Propagation of the Faith" and download an order form. Or, you can call 617-542-1776 or email us at info@propfaithboston.org.



Help spread the Gift of our Hope to the missions!



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.

