One who is coming

Faith

John comes to us in the Advent readings to show us the light, that we might believe in the One who comes at Christmas.

Scott

Hahn

The mysterious figure of John the Baptist, introduced in last week's readings, comes into sharper focus today. Who he is, we see in today's Gospel, is best understood by who he isn't.



He is not Elijah returned from the heavens (see 2 Kings 2:11), although like him he dresses in the prophet's attire (see Mark 1:6; 2 Kings 1:8) and preaches repentance and judgment (see 1 Kings



18:21; 2 Chronicles 21:12--15).



Not Elijah in the flesh, John is nonetheless sent in the spirit and power of Elijah to fulfill his mission (see Luke 1:17; Malachi 3:23--24).



Neither is John the prophet Moses foretold, although he is a kinsman and speaks God's word (see Deuteronomy 18:15--19; John 6:14). Nor is John the Messiah, though he has been anointed by the Spirit since he was in the womb (see Luke 1:15, 44).



John prepares the way for the Lord (see Isaiah 40:3). The baptism he performs is symbolic, not sacramental. It is a sign given to stir our hearts to repentance.



John shows us the One upon whom the Spirit remains (see John 1:32), the One who fulfills the promise we hear in today's First Reading (see Luke 4:16--21). Jesus' bath of rebirth and the Spirit opens a fountain that purifies Israel and gives to all a new heart and a new Spirit (see Zechariah 13:1--3; Ezekiel 36:24--27; Mark 1:8; Titus 3:5).



John comes to us in the Advent readings to show us the light, that we might believe in the One who comes at Christmas. As we sing in today's Responsorial, the Mighty One has come to lift each of us up, to fill our hunger with bread from heaven (see John 6:33, 49--51).



And as Paul exhorts in today's Epistle, we should rejoice, give thanks, and pray without ceasing that God will make us perfectly holy in spirit, soul, and body -- that we may be blameless when our Lord comes.







Third Sunday of Advent



Isaiah 61:1--2, 10--11



Luke 1:46--50, 53--54



1 Thessalonians 5:16--24



John 1:6--8, 19--28



