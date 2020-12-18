Inspired by our senior priests

Culture

As the executive director of Regina Cleri, a community for our diocesan senior priests, the past year has been somewhat of a rollercoaster. As anyone who serves the elderly knows, this pandemic has been unrelenting and fearsome. I have been blessed to witness our staff and our resident priests face the overwhelming obstacles it has presented with great faith and steady courage. And I must say, I am not surprised. The priests who live at Regina Cleri are so special; they are men of God who have served others their whole lives. In any year, but especially a year like 2020, they are an inspiration.



Men like Msgr. Albert Contons, who was ordained by Cardinal Richard Cushing on May 6, 1948, which makes him the longest-serving priest in the Archdiocese of Boston. His vocation was nurtured by his parents, immigrants from Lithuania. He served 20 years, teaching at St. Sebastian's School in Needham, but he was happiest serving as pastor of St. Peter Lithuanian Parish in South Boston for 20 years. The joy of the families at weddings, baptisms, confirmations, bringing the sacraments to the sick, and working with the youth was his true passion.



Or men like Msgr. John McDonough, who served in three parishes starting in 1952 before entering the United States Air Force in 1963 and serving as a chaplain to military personnel and their families around the world for the next 28 years, ending his service as a Two-Star General and Chief of Chaplains. He then came home in 1992 and served as pastor of St. John the Baptist in Peabody and St. Agnes in Middleton.



And men like Father Joseph Chinh Nguyen, who was ordained a priest in Vietnam in 1971. After the fall of Saigon, he was imprisoned twice by the communist regime in Vietnam. He escaped prison and made his journey to the United States. After a harrowing boat trip, he arrived in this country in 1975. Father Nguyen joined his family in the Fall River Diocese and was assigned to a parish in New Bedford. In 1994, he came to the Archdiocese of Boston, where he served the Vietnamese populations at St. William and St. Ambrose Parishes in Dorchester until his retirement.



I am humbled by these men, and all those who live at Regina Cleri, every day. Their incredible dedication to serving those in need, bringing the presence of Christ to all those they encounter, is something that I admire and aspire to.



Regina Cleri is operated by the Clergy Trust (formerly Clergy Health and Retirement Trust) and is a special blessing to these men. They can live out their days with their brother priests, sharing their faith, and as they say, "walk each other home to God."



Along with Regina Cleri, the Clergy Trust provides wellness programs and healthcare assistance to all of our 334 active and 202 senior priests in good standing within the Archdiocese of Boston. This year's Christmas collection benefits the Clergy Trust and provides an opportunity for you to help them care for our priests. Please consider making a gift to the collection this year to show your appreciation for the priests who have made a difference in your life.



On behalf of the Clergy Trust and all of the senior priests living at Regina Cleri, thank you for your donations and prayers. In this most difficult year, may your holiday season be filled with the strength and joy of Christ, who comforts us in all our troubles.



STEPHEN GUST IS A MEMBER OF THE CLERGY TRUST CARE TEAM AND SERVES AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT REGINA CLERI, WHERE HE HAS WORKED FOR MORE THAN 25 YEARS. HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS OF THE FACILITY AND LEADS A TEAM OF MANAGERS THAT ASSISTS IN PROVIDING THE HIGHEST QUALITY OF CARE FOR THE PRIESTS WHO CURRENTLY RESIDE THERE.

