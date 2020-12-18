Giving and Receiving this Christmas

Faith

Maureen Crowley

Heil

I was hungry and you gave me food... (Mt 25:35)



Little Chann sits in his orphanage in Cambodia ready to receive his daily meal of rice and bits of fish from the missionary Sisters who care for him with help from The Society for the Propagation of the Faith. Chann is also being fed spiritually by the Sisters as they teach him how much God truly loves him. He fingers his World Mission Rosary with prayerful curiosity about the God who sends such loving people to feed him in his time of need, especially to celebrate Christmas.



...a stranger and you welcomed me...



The lives of these mentally challenged teenagers would be very different without Sister Flora, OLGC, a missionary in Uganda, who took them in. Thanks to Christmas support from donors to The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, Sister provides shelter, food, and vocational training. They also make uniforms, like the ones they are wearing, for local schools. These young women have a future as seamstresses, thanks to the welcoming kindness of a missionary.



...thirsty and you gave me a drink...



Francisco just finished breakfast at a day care center in Ecuador run by Divine Word Missionaries. Because of the sustaining support given to the center from The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, he will spend the day in a safe, nurturing environment while his parents work as day laborers. He was not left at home, or worse, on the streets to fend for himself. Your Christmas gift helps children who thirst for God's love in the missions.



...naked and you clothed me.



Sweet Beatrice smiles because she has a school uniform! In many mission countries, all students must wear a uniform -- even in public schools. Its' cost often keeps children from attending school. Students at mission schools, supported by The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, are given free uniforms. When there aren't enough, children may still come to class. No one is excluded.



Your Christmas gift at this time to The Society for the Propagation of the Faith is desperately needed to help continue the life-saving work of missionaries. They provide the corporal and spiritual works of mercy to the most vulnerable of the missions -- the children.



Give a gift to the missions this Christmas and help missionaries fulfill Christ's words, "Whoever receives you receives Me, and whoever receives Me receives the One who sent Me." (Mt 10:40)



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.

