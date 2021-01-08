A World Mission Rosary of New Year Blessings

Faith

Maureen Crowley

Heil

One of the privileges of this ministry is being a "companion on the journey" with many wonderful people. Over the holidays, we heard from every continent via text, email, or post. Although many of the senders live in difficult conditions, their messages had common themes -- hope for the future and gratitude for the work of our Mission Societies.



From Brazil, Father Pat McGillicuddy wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy New Year filled with hope for a better world. I pray we will be more loving and caring for our world, especially for those who need us the most: the poor and the abandoned."



Fr. Pat works with street boys as they recover from addiction, receive a high school education, and attend a Catholic University. Your gifts to the Propagation of the Faith help support his meager monthly budget.



From Zambia, came a message from Fr. Bernard Zulu, of the Diocese of Chipata. Father was celebrating the holidays in a rural chapel outpost and wrote, "As we come to the close of the year, I thank all of your supporters for their friendship and love. My days are filled with blessed pastoral engagements because of their love and care. I am grateful."



The Director of the Office of Catholic Mission in the Archdiocese of Brisbane Australia, (their name for our Mission Societies), David McGovern, shared good wishes for our common ministry work, "God bless you, and here's to the next twelve months and beyond!"



From Sri Lanka, came a message from Father Lasantha Fonseka who recently returned from advanced studies in the Philippines to his home diocese of Galle, Sri Lanka. He will now be pastor of a mission parish. He echoed the blessings from Australia, adding, "We are stronger, together!"



Finally, from Ireland came this missive from Father Pat Byrne, a Divine Word Missionary, and a member of our Board of Directors, "I'm very grateful for our years of collaboration. Happy New Year and I wish you a year that will be different from 2020!"



We are very grateful for your support during this past, challenging year. We invite you to join in this World Mission Rosary of hope, gratitude, blessings, and support -- from The Americas, Africa, Oceania, Asia, and Europe (pictured clockwise, above). Please pray for, and give to, the missions in 2021.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.

