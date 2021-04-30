A forum of Catholic Thought

Faith



Anonymous, unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

On the vine

Scott Hahn

Friday, April 30, 2021Faith

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Submit a Letter to the Editor

We, too, are commanded today to bear good fruits as His disciples so that our lives give glory to God. Like Paul's life, our lives must bear witness to His goodness.

Scott
Hahn

In today's Gospel, Jesus tells us that He is the true vine that God intended Israel to be -- the source of divine life and wisdom for the nations (see Sirach 24:17-24).

In Baptism, each of us was joined to Him by the Holy Spirit. As a branch grows from a tree, our souls are to draw life from Him, nourished by His word and the Eucharist.

Paul in today's First Reading seeks to be grafted onto the visible expression of Christ the true vine -- His Church. Once the chief persecutor of the Church, Paul encounters initial resistance and suspicion. But he is known by his fruits, by his powerful witness to the Lord working in his life (see Matthew 7:16-20).

We, too, are commanded today to bear good fruits as His disciples so that our lives give glory to God. Like Paul's life, our lives must bear witness to His goodness.

Jesus cautions us, however, that if we're bearing fruit, we can expect that God will "prune" us -- as a gardener trims and cuts back a plant so that it will grow stronger and bear even more fruit. He is teaching us today how to look at our sufferings and trials with the eyes of faith. We need to see our struggles as pruning, by which we are being disciplined and trained so that we can grow in holiness and bear fruits of righteousness (see Hebrews 12:4-11).

We need to always remain rooted in Him, as today's Epistle tells us. We remain in Him by keeping His commandment of love, by pondering His words, letting them dwell richly in us (see Colossians 3:16), and by always seeking to do what pleases Him. In everything we must be guided by humility, remembering that apart from Him we can do nothing.

As we sing in today's Psalm, we must fulfill our vows, turning to the Lord in worship, proclaiming his praises, until all families come to know His justice in their lives.



Fifth Sunday of Easter

Acts 9:26-31

Psalm 22:26-28, 30-32

1 John 3:18-24

John 15:1-8

- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.



Comments

Comments Policy



Help us expand our reach! Please share this article on social media

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Recent articles in the Faith & Family section

Regular Contributors

  • Debbie
    Rambo
  • Father Tadeusz
    Pacholczyk
  • Russell
    Shaw
  • Father Robert
    Barron
  • John
    Garvey
  • Father Roger J.
    Landry
  • Dwight G.
    Duncan
  • Kevin and Marilyn
    Ryan
  • Jaymie Stuart
    Wolfe
  • George
    Weigel
  • Father Kenneth
    Doyle
  • Michael
    Pakaluk
  • Sister Constance Veit,
    lsp
  • Adam
    Johnson
  • Raymond L.
    Flynn

Newsletter

Sign Up Now

Most Read Articles

Most Emailed Articles