In the storm

"Do you not yet have faith?" Our Lord's question in today's Gospel frames the Sunday liturgies for the remainder of the year, which the Church calls "Ordinary Time."



In the weeks ahead, the Church's liturgy will have us journeying with Jesus and His disciples, reliving their experience of His words and deeds, coming to know and believe in Him as they did.



Notice that today's Psalm almost provides an outline for the Gospel. We sing of sailors caught in a storm; in their desperation, they call to the Lord and He rescues them.



Mark's Gospel today also intends us to hear a strong echo of the story of the prophet Jonah. He, too, was found asleep on a boat when a life-threatening storm broke out that caused his fellow travelers to pray for deliverance, and then to marvel when the storm abated (see Jonah 1:3-16).



But Jesus is something greater than Jonah (see Matthew 12:41). And Mark wants us to come to see what the Apostles saw -- that God alone has the power to rebuke the wind and the sea (see Isaiah 50:2; Psalm 18:16). This is the point of today's First Reading.



If even the wind and sea obey Him, shouldn't we trust Him in the chaos and storms of our own lives?



As with the Apostles, the Lord has asked each of us to cross to the other side, to leave behind our old ways to travel with Him in the little ship of the Church.



In their fear today, they call Him, "Teacher." And it is only faith in His teaching that can save us from perishing. We should trust in Christ, and trust like Christ -- who was able to sleep through the storm, confident that God was with Him (see Psalm 116:6; Romans 8:31).



We should live in thanksgiving for our salvation, as today's Epistle tells us -- as new creations, no longer for ourselves but for Him who died for our sake.







Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time



Job 38:1, 8-11



Psalm 107:23-26, 28-31



2 Corinthians 5:14-17



Mark 4:35-41



- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.

