Pure religion

Scott

Hahn

Today's Gospel casts Jesus in a prophetic light as one having authority to interpret God's law.



Jesus' quotation from Isaiah today is ironic (see Isaiah 29:13). In observing the law, the Pharisees honor God by ensuring that nothing unclean passes their lips. In this, however, they've turned the law inside out, making it a matter of simply performing certain external actions.



The gift of the law, which we hear God giving to Israel in today's First Reading, is fulfilled in Jesus' Gospel, which shows us the law's true meaning and purpose (see Matthew 5:17).



The law, fulfilled in the Gospel, is meant to form our hearts, to make us pure, able to live in the Lord's presence. The law was given that we might live and enter into the inheritance promised to us -- the kingdom of God, eternal life.



Israel, by its observance of the law, was meant to be an example to surrounding nations. As James tells us in today's Epistle, the Gospel was given to us that we might have new birth by the Word of truth. By living the Word we've received, we're to be examples of God's wisdom to those around us, the "first fruits" of a new humanity.



This means we must be "doers" of the Word, not merely hearers of it. As we sing in today's Psalm and hear again in today's Epistle, we must work for justice, taking care of our brothers and sisters and living by the truth God has placed in our hearts.



The Word given to us is a perfect gift. We should not add to it through vain and needless devotions. Nor should we subtract from it by picking and choosing which of His laws to honor.



"Hear me," Jesus says in today's Gospel. Today, we're called to examine our relationship to God's law.



Is the practice of our religion a pure listening to Jesus, a humble welcoming of the Word planted in us and able to save our souls? Or are we only paying lip service?







Twenty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time



Deuteronomy 4:1-2,6-8



Psalm 15:2-5



James 1:17-18, 21-22, 27



Mark 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23



- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.

