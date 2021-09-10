It's Our World -- On Mission

Faith

Maureen Crowley

Heil

Every year Missionary Childhood Association's (MCA) Mission Education Day brings an experience of mission to the hearts and minds of the youngest missionaries of our Archdiocese. In past years, Catholic students along with adult advisors gathered at the Pastoral Center in Braintree to learn more about their own baptismal call to be missionaries.



During the 2020-21 school year, we hosted two Education Days via Zoom. Almost 1,000 students and educators heard from missionaries from their ministry locations around the world. Cardinal Sean visited with attendees and answered questions



This year's first Mission Education Day occurs on Wednesday, October 6th. As always, we'll begin with a prayer service led by MCA member students. It is a time to thank God for all His blessings while asking Him to help us remember those who have so much less in the missions.



David McGovern from Catholic Mission Australia will be our first speaker. (Catholic Mission is Australia's name for The Pontifical Mission Societies). David will speak about his experiences in the missions of Asia and the Pacific Islands, sharing stories about the lives and needs of the children there and how MCA is coming to their aid.



Cardinal Sean O'Malley, OFM Cap, will be our second speaker. The Cardinal will share his own vocation story, encouraging everyone to ponder their own call to mission, whether it's traveling to faraway places or staying in their own hometown. During his elementary school years, Cardinal Sean was a member of the Holy Childhood Association, now called Missionary Childhood Association! What a great example for our students to follow.



Then, it will be time to be creative! David McGovern will return to teach us about a very popular MCA program in Australia called Socktober. Students will make their own soccer balls out of plastic bags, rags, or old tee shirts held together by string or tape. This is how many children in the missions make their soccer balls!



Since October is Mission Month as well as Rosary Month in the Church, we will be hosting a Mary-athon as we did in May! World Mission Rosaries and a pamphlet explaining how to pray the rosary are available from MCA to help our Catholic students in schools and faith formation programs pray a decade of the rosary every day.







We would love your students -- Catholic school, parish Faith Formation, or home-schooled -- to join our mission family celebration on October 6th or join our Mary-athon! Email us at info@propfaithboston.org or call 617-542-1776 to register.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.

