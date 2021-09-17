Servant of all

Faith

. . . The Apostles today don't understand this second announcement of Christ's Passion. They begin arguing over issues of succession -- over who among them is greatest, who will be chosen to lead after Christ is killed.

Scott

Hahn

In today's First Reading, it's like we have our ears pressed to the wall and can hear the murderous grumblings of the elders, chief priests, and scribes -- who last week Jesus predicted would torture and kill Him (see Mark 8:31; 10:33-34).



The liturgy invites us to see this passage from the Book of Wisdom as a prophecy of the Lord's Passion. We hear His enemies complain that "the Just One" has challenged their authority, reproached them for breaking the law of Moses, for betraying their training as leaders and teachers.



And we hear chilling words that foreshadow how they will mock Him as He hangs on the Cross: "For if the Just One be the Son of God, He will . . . Deliver Him . . . " (compare Matthew 27:41-43).



Today's Gospel and Psalm give us the flip side of the First Reading. In both, we hear of Jesus' sufferings from His point of view. Though His enemies surround Him, He offers Himself freely in sacrifice, trusting that God will sustain Him.



Again they are thinking not as God but as human beings (see Mark 8:33). And again Jesus teaches the Twelve -- the chosen leaders of His Church -- that they must lead by imitating His example of love and self-sacrifice. They must be "servants of all," especially the weak and the helpless -- symbolized by the child He embraces and places in their midst.



This is a lesson for us, too. We must have the mind of Christ, who humbled Himself to come among us (see Philippians 2:5-11). We must freely offer ourselves, making everything we do a sacrifice in praise of His name.



As James says in today's Epistle, we must seek wisdom from above, desiring humility, not glory, and in all things be gentle and full of mercy.







Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time



Wisdom 2:12,17-20



Psalm 54:3-8



James 3:16-4:3



Mark 9:30-37



- Scott Hahn is the founder and president of the Saint Paul Center for Biblical Theology. He is also the bestselling author of numerous books including The Lamb's Supper, Reasons to Believe, and Rome Sweet Home (co-authored with his wife, Kimberly). Some of his newest books are The Creed, Joy to the World and Evangelizing Catholics.

