Join the Cardinal Cushing Club -- Make Miracles Happen

Faith

Maureen Crowley

Heil

In 1922, Father Richard Cushing took on a job that became a lifelong love: Director of The Society for the Propagation of the Faith. Even as the Archbishop of Boston, Cushing delighted in gathering people together -- once filling the old Boston Garden for World Mission Sunday -- to learn more about the missions and how they could help.



Because of this, we named our Monthly Donor Club the Cardinal Cushing Club. The gifts from our monthly benefactors are like the Biblical loaves and fishes in the hands of missionaries -- a true miracle to those in need.



Here's how.



Mission chapels are made from local mud bricks and timber. Cardinal Cushing Club members provide funding for metal roofs and cement altars, too.



Many people in the missions walk miles to get water. Club participants help missionaries bring clean water to rural villages, improving people's health and wellbeing.



Lay catechists bring faith formation to faraway outposts every week. Join the Cardinal Cushing Club and bless them with bicycles so they can ride the long distances between chapels.



Priests in the missions have little income. Regular benefactors help them pay for hosts and wine to bring the Eucharist to their parishioners.



Here's what a few of our Cardinal Cushing Club members say about why they joined:



Anne in Brighton tells us, "I met Cardinal Cushing and was his driver once! He told me he had two loves: special needs children and the missions. I give $100 a month in honor of a man I admired and the causes he loved!" Anne met Cushing over 60 years ago and has made it possible for countless special needs children in the missions live full lives.



"My Faith Formation students sit in well-equipped classrooms," says Sarah of Bridgewater. "When I heard a missionary speak about holding classes outside, I knew I could make a difference in the faith lives of more students than just the ones in front of me." Sarah's $50 a month helps to supply Bibles to students in the missions.



Bill in Marshfield explains, "As a convert to Catholicism, I was lucky to have such a clear path to the sacraments at my parish. I give $30 every month to the Propagation so that people in the missions can have better access to the sacraments." Bill's gifts fill the fuel tanks of priests in the missions so they can bring the sacraments to many outstations.



Please join Anne, Sarah, Bill, and many others -- become a member of the Cardinal Cushing Club today! Go to www.propfaithboston.org to join. Help missionaries make miracles happen!



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.

Comments