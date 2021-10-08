Faith

Maureen Crowley

Heil

Each year we remember our baptismal call to mission as we celebrate World Mission Sunday. On October 24th, we will gather as Eucharistic people. Catholics throughout the world, will join us in that same spirit of love for evangelization so that, through our prayers and concrete acts of solidarity, the gift of faith may be shared around the world.



Pope Francis writes, "The theme of this year's World Mission Sunday -- "We cannot but speak about what we have seen and heard" (Acts 4:20), is a summons to each of us to 'own' and to bring to others what we bear in our hearts. This mission has always been the hallmark of the Church, for 'she exists to evangelize' (Saint Paul VI, EN14). The first Christians were inspired by the Lord, and his offer of new life, to go out among the nations and to bear witness to what they had seen and heard: the good news that the Kingdom of God is at hand. They did so with the generosity, gratitude, and nobility typical of those who sow seeds in the knowledge that others will enjoy the fruit of their efforts and sacrifice."



On World Mission Sunday, we bear witness to our brothers and sisters around the world: ... in Africa, where millions of children receive an education in Church-run elementary schools ... in Asia, where those who are sick are provided with loving care at thousands of Catholic hospitals and small clinics ... in the Americas, where catechists travel to countless remote areas to bring the Good News of God's great love to families ... in Oceania, where many young men are supported in their studies for the priesthood ... in Europe, where new churches are being built to welcome faith communities, renewed after years of persecution.



Your prayers and financial support help such efforts in over 1,100 mission territories in our world. They reach the poorest communities with a message of hope and healing, of mercy and peace delivered by the witness of missionaries.



Pope Francis states that, "World Mission Sunday, promoted by The Society for the Propagation of the Faith, is a good opportunity for enabling the missionary heart of Christian communities to join in prayer, testimony of life, and communion of goods in responding to vast and pressing needs."



Let us truly celebrate this World Mission Sunday, as we share the joy of the Gospel and help the poor through our fervent prayer and generous hearts!



To hear from the missionaries themselves, go to our website: propfaithboston.org. They are grateful for your prayerful generosity.



- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.

