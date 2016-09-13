Vatican releases details of papal trip to Georgia, Azerbaijan

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- With a focus on relations with the Orthodox and with Muslims, Pope Francis will visit Georgia and Azerbaijan Sept. 30-Oct. 2.



The visit to the Caucasus nations will be Pope Francis' 16th trip outside of Italy. In July, the Vatican had released a list of the pope's scheduled activities during the trip, but without specific times for most events.



Here is the detailed schedule released by the Vatican Sept. 12. Times are local, with Eastern Daylight Time in parentheses:



Friday, Sept. 30 (Rome, Tbilisi)



-- 9 a.m. (3 a.m.) Departure from Rome's Fiumicino Airport.



-- 3 p.m. (7 a.m.) Arrival at Tbilisi International Airport. Welcoming ceremony.



-- 3:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m.) Courtesy visit to the president of the republic at the presidential palace.



-- 4 p.m. (8 a.m.) Meeting with government authorities and members of civil society and the diplomatic corps in the courtyard of the presidential palace. Speech by pope.



-- 4:40 p.m. (8:40 a.m.) Meeting with Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia at the patriarchal palace. Speech by patriarch. Speech by pope.



-- 6 p.m. (10 a.m.) Meeting with Chaldean Catholics at the Church of St. Simon the Tanner. Prayer by pope.



Saturday, Oct. 1 (Tbilisi, Mtskheta)



-- 10 a.m. (2 a.m.) Mass at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium. Homily by pope.



