Woman charged in foiled attack on Notre Dame cathedral

Notre Dame Cathedral. Photo credit: Eugenio Vincanzo Pandolfi via Flickr CC BY NC 20 CNA

Paris, France, Sep 12, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- A woman was charged over the weekend by French authorities in connection with an alleged terrorist plot to attack Notre Dame cathedral with a car bomb.



Ornella G. was charged Saturday with “terrorist criminal association to commit crimes against people” and “attempted assassinations as an organized gang in connection with a terrorist enterprise,” the Paris prosecutor's office announced, according to CNN.



French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, declared that France is facing a “maximum threat” after a car with explosive materials was found near Notre Dame cathedral last Thursday.



“We've seen it again these last few days, these last few hours and again while we are speaking. Every day, the intelligence services, the police, the gendarmerie (similar to the National Guard), every day, they are thwarting attacks, dismantling the Iraqi-Syrian networks.”



This past Wednesday Sept. 7, French police arrested six people for abandoning days prior a car in the vicinity of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, with the emergency flashers on and inside various cooking gas cylinders, a blanket soaked in gasoline and an extinguished cigarette. They did not find any detonation devices.

