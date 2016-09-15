Notre Dame event with Ginsburg focuses on her life, not court decisions

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks Sept. 12 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. (CNS photo/Matt Cashore, University of Notre Dame)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (CNS) -- In a visit to the University of Notre Dame Sept. 12, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg steered away from abortion, same-sex marriage and other major issues and instead focused on her hope to find common ground.



"Someday there will be great representatives on either side of the aisle who will recognize that they cannot represent the United States very well if they are trying to work in conflict instead of in harmony," she said.



She was on campus to engage in a public conversation with U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ann Claire Williams, a Notre Dame alumna and trustee. The event was hosted by the university's Office of the President.



In Purcell Pavilion, packed with an estimated 7,500 guests, Williams facilitated a conversation highlighting the challenges and triumphs Ginsburg has experienced throughout her personal and professional life.



Ginsburg's hope for harmony has not softened her ideological positions that some Catholic commentators have described as "extreme." She has been a steadfast supporter of same-sex marriage, which the Catholic Church opposes, and was part of the majority in the court's decision legalizing such marriages in 2015. She also supports keeping abortion legal.

