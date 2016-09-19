Bring people Christ's mercy, Pope Francis tells new bishops

Pope Francis greets bishops in St Peters Square during the General Audience April 20 2016. Photo credit: Daniel Ibanez CNA 4 20 16

Vatican City, Sep 16, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Like the Good Samaritan in the parable, you have been called to show the mercy of God to the men and women God has placed in your path, Pope Francis said to a group of new bishops on Friday.



“Be bishops with a heart wounded by such a mercy and so tireless in the humble task of accompanying the man who 'by chance' God has put in your way,” the Pope encouraged.



The Roman Pontiff's Sept. 16 audience was with the participants in an annual training course for bishops held in Rome organized by the Congregation of Bishops and the Congregation of Eastern Churches.



“Men have need of mercy,” the Pope said. The Good Samaritan is “interested in (the man's) recovery and his future … mercy, which had broken his heart, needs to pour and pour.”



Just as Christ was close to his disciples, accompany your priests first “with patient care”, Pope Francis exhorted the new bishops. He added that priests should feel comfortable going to their bishop to ask questions or for explanations.



He also told the bishops to take special care of seminaries and seminarians, not focusing just on the number of vocations, but rather on the “quality of discipleship.”



“Do not deprive the seminarians of your firm and tender fatherhood,” he said.

