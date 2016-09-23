The modern -- and little known -- miracles of Padre Pio

Padre Pio. Photo credit: Riccardo via Flickr CC BY 20 filter added CNA

Rome, Italy, Sep 22, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Known around the globe as simply “Padre Pio,” Saint Pio of Pietrelcina has been called one of the “most active” saints in the Church, and continues to work miracles for those who pray through his intercession.



“St. Padre Pio is a pretty powerful intercessor…a priest said to me once that he’s probably one of the most active saints in the Church,” Fr. John Paul Zeller MVFA, told CNA in an interview.



A friar with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word and a Missionary of Mercy from Birmingham, Ala., Fr. Zeller is the proud owner of a first-class relic of Padre Pio, and has witnessed several healings in first-person after praying through Padre Pio's intercession with the relic in hand.



Fr. Zeller said that while he initially had no specific devotion to Padre Pio, he developed one after taking a trip to San Giovanni Rotondo, where Padre Pio served as a priest for the majority of his life, after the 2014 canonization of St. John Paul II.



After learning more about Padre Pio's life, the priest said he was moved, and worked up the courage to ask one of the superiors in San Giovanni for a relic. The superior agreed, and gave Fr. Zeller not one but two pieces of a blood-soaked bandage Padre Pio had wrapped around the wounds of his stigmata.

