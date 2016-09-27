Catholic University's president urges 'zeal' in defending religious liberty

John Garvey, president of The Catholic University of America, is seen speaking at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington in this 2013 file photo. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CNS) -- A pharmacy in Olympia, Washington, loses its court challenge to a state law requiring the owners to violate their religious beliefs by supplying emergency contraceptives.



A Colorado court cites discrimination in ruling against a baker who refused on religious grounds to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.



A California bill proposes to deny significant state funding for religious colleges and universities if they don't remove perceived discriminatory policies against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students, faculty and staff.



These recent cases reflect a decreasing ability for people in this country to exercise their constitutional right to religious freedom, according to John Garvey, president of The Catholic University of America in Washington.



"This political and cultural climate has become increasingly hostile toward people of faith," Garvey, one of the nation's leading scholars on religious liberty, told a gathering of approximately 300 people during his presentation, "The New Religion Wars," at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Rochester.



Garvey, who delivered the second annual Catholic Courier lecture Sept. 15, described a trend of increasingly coercive actions toward those who, because of their religious beliefs, refuse to submit to the established order -- even though, he said, our nation's Founding Fathers emphasized the freedom to practice such beliefs.

