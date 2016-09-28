Should Catholics be worried that faith was barely mentioned at the debate?

Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Face Off In First Presidential Debate At Hofstra University. Photo credit: Drew Angerer Getty Images CNA

Washington D.C., Sep 27, 2016 CNA.- There were few direct statements about faith by the two presidential candidates in Monday’s debate. But that is not necessarily a cause for worry, Catholic analysts said.



Monday’s event was only “the first of three presidential debates,” noted Dr. Matthew Bunson, senior contributor to EWTN, and the candidates did not have “many opportunities” to discuss faith issues because of the structure of the debate, which focused mainly on national security, the economy, and the direction of the country.



“And I think they were much more concerned with going at each other than they were with bolstering their image with faith voters,” Bunson said of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.



However, Bunson expects that there will be more mention of faith at the Oct. 4 vice presidential debate between Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a Roman Catholic, and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence (R), who was raised Catholic but currently identifies as an evangelical Christian.



Presidential contenders Trump and Clinton officially debated for the first time on Monday evening at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.



Clinton has identified as a Methodist; Trump has said he is a Presbyterian Protestant at Marble Collegiate Church in New York, but the church has clarified that he is not a regular attendee.

