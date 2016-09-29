Meet the Courage apostolate's new leader: Fr. Philip Bochanski

Fr Philip Bochanski Courtesy of Carmel Communications CNA

Washington D.C., Sep 29, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Expansion and further welcoming outreach are the plans for the next head of Courage International, a Catholic apostolate for people with same-sex attraction.



“I look forward to welcoming more courageous men and women in the name of the Church, to hear the stories of how God has been acting in their lives and relationships, and to walk with them along the way to holiness that the Church proposes for our happiness and fulfillment,” said Father Philip G. Bochanski, the apostolate’s new executive director.



Fr. Bochanski told CNA Sept. 28 that he is most impressed with the “spiritual fatherhood” that the apostolate’s chaplains show to Courage and EnCourage members.



“My plan at this point is to continue their good work and do what I can to expand the reach of our local chapters,” he added. “Today we are present in about two-thirds of the dioceses of the United States, and in 14 countries overseas, but there are many more places in the universal Church that could benefit from our presence and our pastoral work.”

