Walking the talk: Catholics, Anglicans work together as they seek unity

Pope Francis meets Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, England, spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion, at the Vatican Oct. 6. (CNS photo/Tony Gentile, Reuters)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- If Christians are called to live their faith concretely, then they cannot leave out concrete signs of the unity to which Jesus calls them.



And just because the formal Anglican-Roman Catholic theological dialogue has been forced to grapple with new church-dividing attitudes toward issues such as the ordination of women and the blessing of same-sex marriages, it does not mean that common prayer led by Anglican and Catholic leaders and concrete collaboration by Catholic and Anglican parishes are simply window dressing.



Dozens of Catholic and Anglican bishops and several hundred priests and laity from both communities gathered in Rome in early October to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vatican meeting of Blessed Paul VI and Anglican Archbishop Michael Ramsey of Canterbury, almost 50 years of formal theological dialogue through the Anglican-Roman Catholic International Commission (known as ARCIC) and the 50th anniversary of the Anglican Center in Rome.



The celebrations, highlighted by an ecumenical evening prayer service Oct. 5 with Pope Francis and Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, coincided with a meeting of a newer body, the International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission for Unity and Mission, known as IARCCUM.

