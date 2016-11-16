U.S. bishops urged to bring wider attention to Christian persecution

BALTIMORE (CNS) -- Maronite Bishop Gregory J. Mansour called on the bishops of the United States to bring wider attention to the persecution of Christians in the Middle East to their parishes and political leaders.



Addressing the fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Nov. 15, the Maronite leader said he hoped that the new four-year strategic plan adopted by the conference earlier in the day would incorporate a robust advocacy for religious freedom in the rest of the world.



"People do look to America and religious freedom is our greatest freedom and we ought to be able to export it ...The more we export it throughout the world, the happier our world will be," said Bishop Mansour, who heads the Eparchy of St. Maron in Brooklyn, New York.



While referring to the acts of kidnapping, torture and killings by the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, Bishop Mansour said that attention must be given to attacks on the religious freedom of Christians throughout the Middle East.



He encouraged the bishops to take several steps to "increase our communion with our brothers and sisters there" including raising funds for the humanitarian work of organizations such as Catholic Relief Services, Aid to the Church in Need, the Catholic Near East Welfare Association and the Knights of Columbus.



