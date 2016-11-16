Archbishop Gomez brings Latino voice to new leadership role

Related Video



BALTIMORE (CNS) -- Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez said his election as vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Nov. 15 may have had more to do with his archdiocese than anything else.



"I'm grateful to my brother bishops for electing me," he said, before adding that he thinks it was "also about the Archdiocese of Los Angeles" -- the largest archdiocese in the country with about 5 million Catholics, 70 percent of whom are Latino. He said the archdiocese represents the universal church because every month there are Masses in 42 languages.



"Really, the presence of Catholics from all over the world is there," he said, adding that the bishops recognize that the archdiocese represents "our church in the United States is becoming more and more diverse."



They are also recognizing the "reality of the Latino presence" in this country, particularly in the Catholic Church, he said.



The Mexican-born archbishop, who is the first Latino to hold the vice president spot in the USCCB leadership, a position which is usually a steppingstone for USCCB president, said his background "helps everybody to understand how important it is to the church to be open and welcoming to the Latino community in the United States."



He said he will continue to speak out in defense of immigrants.

