Archdiocesan palliative care initiative seeks to serve as national, worldwide model

MC Sullivan speaks at the archdiocese's first Palliative Care Colloquium held at the Pastoral Center in April. Pilot file photo/Mark Labbe

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston's Initiative on Palliative Care and Advanced Care Planning may have gotten off the ground less than two years ago, but the initiative is already serving as a guide post for others.



"Part of what our initiative is meant to do is to serve as a model and a resource to other Catholic dioceses and other Catholic organizations across the country," said MC Sullivan, director of the initiative, in a Nov. 10 interview with The Pilot.



A health care provider, bioethicist, and lawyer, Sullivan said she has met with around a dozen dioceses so far, and has an upcoming meeting with the Pontifical Academy for Life.



The meeting with the Pontifical Academy, she said, is to inform them of the archdiocese's initiative, and offer it up as a model that dioceses across the world can use in their health care efforts and in efforts to combat the legalization of euthanasia.



Begun in early 2015, the Initiative on Palliative Care and Advanced Care Planning, with Sullivan at its helm, has served as a means to inform and educate people, parishes, and organizations within the archdiocese and beyond. That includes the other dioceses Sullivan has spoken with, as well as policy makers, health care policy groups, and members of Congress.

