Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler star in a scene from the movie "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them." The Catholic News Service classification is A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (CNS photo/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Fans of British novelist P.G. Wodehouse have a special place in their hearts for one of his most memorable comic creations, a shy and eccentric newt fancier with the immortal name Augustus Fink-Nottle.



Gussie, as his pal Bertie Wooster always called him, turns out to bear some similarity to the protagonist of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" (Warner Bros.).



Since the film is primarily a fantasy and not a comedy, however, this resemblance proves a mixed blessing.



Penned by "Harry Potter" scribe J.K. Rowling, and set in 1926 New York, the movie follows the stateside adventures of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), an alumnus of Harry's alma mater, the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, who specializes in studying and preserving the creatures of the title. As he travels the globe, Newt keeps an entire menagerie of the outlandish critters he's collected in an ordinary-looking but magical suitcase.



When this valise accidentally falls into the hands of everyday mortal Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), the owner of an outwardly identical grip, it's easy to foresee the fallout. Jacob cluelessly releases the inhabitants of Newt's portable zoo, thereby creating two interconnected problems for the spell-caster.

