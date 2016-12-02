'Fear of God' isn't fright, it's being humble, childlike, pope says

Carla Maria Valenzi, 6, wears a Christmas hat in St. Peter's Square after Pope Francis' Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican Dec. 24. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- God reveals his mysteries, not to the wise and learned, but to those who are childlike, that is, to people who are humble and fear the Lord, Pope Francis said in a morning homily.



"Fear of the Lord isn't fright. No. It is living the command God gave our father Abraham, 'Walk in my presence and be blameless.' Humble. This is humility. The fear of the Lord is humility," the pope said Nov. 29.



During morning Mass in the Domus Sanctae Marthae, where he lives, the pope reflected on the day's readings. When the prophet Isaiah talks about a small shoot sprouting from the stump of Jesse, the pope said, he is illustrating God's way of revealing himself through small, simple things. The Lord will come not as the leader of a great army to liberate his people, the pope said, but as a tiny bud.



Jesus, too, in the Gospel reading from St. Luke, says God keeps things hidden "from the wise and learned," but reveals them to "the childlike."



With the start of Advent, the pope said, people can reflect on how Christ's birth was about small things: a tiny stable, a small manger, a child born to a simple mother and father -- people with "big hearts, but childlike in their attitude."



That attitude helps people understand what humility and fear of the Lord are, he said. This is how the faithful live, knowing the Lord is watching over them and giving them the strength to go on in their daily lives.

